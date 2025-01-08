Posted in: Collectibles, Mattel | Tagged: masters of the universe, mattel

All Hail King Randor with Mattel's Masters of the Universe Masterverse

Eternia awaits as Mattel is taking collection back to the world of the Masters of the Universe with a new selection of action figures

Article Summary Discover Mattel’s Masters of the Universe Masterverse with New Eternia figures.

New King Randor action figure comes with over 30 points of articulation.

Featuring crafted armor, a fabric cape, and two swappable crowns.

Pre-order for March 2025 release; ideal for collectors and fans.

King Randor is the ruler of Eternia and the father of Prince Adam, also known to many Masters of the Universe fans as He-Man. He was introduced in the original Masters of the Universe toy line by Mattel back in 1982 and later became a popular character in the Filmation cartoon. As the wise king of Eternia, Randor provides guidance and stability to the kingdom, unaware that it is his son who is also saving the realm as He-Man. Every kingdom needs a king, and Mattel was sure to deliver just that as they unveiled their latest wave of Masters of the Universe Masterverse New Eternia figures. Unlike the MOTU Origins line, this series comes in a 7" tall and a fresh new take on these popular 80s heroes and villains with accessories, articulation, and detail.

King Randor is now ready to join the fight against the enemies of his kingdom with an impressive new figure that has over 30 points of articulation. This New Eternia Masters of the Universe figure will feature some nicely crafted armor with a fabric cape and two swappable crowns. King Randor will also come with a sword and staff, just in case things get out of hand with Skeletor, the Snake Men, or the Horde. Pre-orders are live on Fan Channel sites for $23.99, and he is set for a March 2025 release.

Masters of the Universe Masterverse New Eternia King Randor

"It's a thrilling time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to discover the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and so much more!"

Features

7-inch scale (17.78cm)

Made of plastic and fabric

Based on Masters of the Universe characters

Part of the Masterverse line

Over 30 points of articulation

Contents

King Randor figure

Alternate hair/crown piece

Sword

Staff

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!