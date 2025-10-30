Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Marvel Comics, McFarlane Toys

All Hail the King as New Black Panther Statue Comes to McFarlane Toys

Step into the world of Marvel Comics as McFarlane Toys brings iconic heroes to life with new collectibles scaled statues

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new 1/6 scale Black Panther statue inspired by Marvel Comics artwork.

The collectible captures King T’Challa in a dynamic pose with detailed suit, necklace, and purple eyes.

Includes a reprint of Black Panther Annual #1 (Variant), art card, and displayable backdrop for fans.

This 12” Black Panther statue is available now for $59.99, perfect for Marvel and superhero collectors.

The world of Marvel Comics continues to come to life with new collectibles from McFarlane Toys. Their roster of Marvel heroes and villains grows as new 1/6 scale statues are here to bless your collections. One of which is the arrival of Black Panther, also known as T'Challa, the superhero king of the technologically advanced African nation of Wakanda. He first appeared in Fantastic Four #52 (1966) and was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. T'Challa inherited the mantle of Black Panther, protector of Wakanda, after the death of his father. He would then go on to balance his new role as king and hero in the Marvel Universe.

McFarlane Toys now brings the King of Wakanda to life with a new 12" tall statue capturing the artwork of Black Panther Annual #1 Variant (2018). This issue captures the legacy of the Panther over the years as it featured three legendary comic writers who brought King T'Challa to life over the years. As for the statue, the King is leaping through the air with a nicely textured suit, a silver necklace, and purple eyes. The statue will also include a reprint copy of the Annual #1 comic, along with a collectible art card and a displayable backdrop. Marvel fans can already purchase this new 1/6 scale statue for $59.99 on the McFarlane Toys Store.

Black Panther (Black Panther Annual: Variant) 1:6th Scale Figure

"Bearing the heart-shaped herb that defines the Panther legacy, King T'Challa leaves his beloved country for a heart-wrenching mission in the streets of New York."

Product Features:

Inspired by BLACK PANTHER ANNUAL #1 (VARIANT EDITION) cover artwork by BRIAN STELFREEZE.

1:6th scale collectible with environmental base and backdrop.

Also includes art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis on the back.

Includes Black Panther Annual (Variant) Issue #1 reprint comic book.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS MARVEL collectibles.

