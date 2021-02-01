Harry Potter and Buckbeak Take To the Sky With Iron Studios

Iron Studios is taking us to new heights with their new MiniCo statue from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. Harry Potter and the mythical Buckbeak are back as they sore through the sky in MiniCo fashion. The statue will stand roughly 6.4 inches and will recapture the scene of Harry's flight with the Hippogriff through the grounds of Hogwarts. The statue is highly detailed, showing off amazing portraits of both characters along with a mentored landscape below the. The display base is truly a work of art with Hogwarts and the surrounding area captured in a miniaturized form that brings the statue to new heights.

Iron Studio did an amazing job capturing the big and small details inside this statue. The statue also seems to feature this animated style that only helps enhance the overall essence of the collectible. The MiniCo design is unique and not for everyone, but this is one collectible that all Harry Potter fans will want in their growing magical collection. The Harry Potter and Buckbeak MiniCo Illusion Statue from Iron Studios are priced at $54.99. the statue is set to fly onto your shelves in September 2021, and pre-orders are live and can be found here. If you want more HP MiniCo statues the be sure to check out the recently reveals Golden Snitch and Quidditch design also coming soon.

"Flying low over Hogwarts, Harry and Buckbeak arrive in the MiniCo Illusion style from Iron Studios!In his first lesson in dealing with magical creatures in the film "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban", Potter creates a bond of friendship and respect with the imposing Buckbeak, a hippogriff, a fantastic mythical animal with wings, claws and the head of a griffin (like an eagle) and body and hind legs like those of a horse, a proud creature that surrenders its total confidence to those who treat it well, realizing this, its friend and protector the gentle giant Rúbeo Hagrid impetuously places Harry on Buckbeak's back, who rides and soars through the cloudy skies with a beam of sunlight illuminating the towers of Hogwarts Castle and the surrounding Forest plains."

"With Harry with open arms expressing enthusiasm, joy and freedom, this scene is replicated in the "Harry Potter and Buckbeak Statue – Harry Potter – MiniCo Illusion – Iron Studios", with the young apprentice wizard riding on his new friend and mascot in the new line "MiniCo Illusion", where the figures are elaborated in a unique perspective on a base in the form of a miniature diorama scenario."