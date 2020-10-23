Anti Venom is the Cure With the Newest Hot Toys Artist Mix Figure

Spider-Man has had his hands full with plenty of symbiosis over the years. It wasn't until the Marvel Comics storyline New Ways To Die that he met Anti-Venom. Anti-Venom created from the antibodies being purged from Eddie Brock's system after the original Venom host left his body in extreme stress. Hot Toys is bringing this version of Venom back as they announce a new series of figures by collaborating with renowned artists and designers. The Anti-Venom Artist Mix Figure from INSTINCTTOY shows off their own version of the Spider-Man villain. The figure will feature a nice combination of silver and white deco with a nice touch of glow-in-the-dark material to really make him stand out at night. He was featured in that one but two different heads Letting collectors display him with his tongue out or with mouth closed. Venom Will feature bright orange eyes that will really make him stand out in any Symbiote collection. This is no small figure either, as he stands roughly 13 inches tall and will be a nice highlight collectible for any Marvel fan.

Hot Toys Teaming up with other creators to bring their creations life is something truly unique and special. Marvel Comics expands generations, so bringing iconic characters like Anti-Venom to life is pretty amazing. Hot Toys did not give out any price, release date, or when pre-orders will go live. Most hot toys collectibles can be found located here and bring home the cure with Anti-Venom.

"To increase diversity in figure collections, Hot Toys has been working with renowned artists and designers regularly in creating extraordinary collectibles. Collaborating with Hiroto Ohkubo for another inspiring project, we are excited to unveil the Anti-Venom Artist Mix Figure Designed by INSTINCTOY that re-imagines the symbiote character in an alternative yet incredibly expressive palette. While stunning shade will shine on its own, the newly introduced collectible presents exceptional painting techniques with a combination of gradient white and silver on the glow-in-the-dark material design by INSTINCTOY. This Artist Mix Figure is available only in selected markets."

"Finely crafted based on the appearance of Anti-Venom in Marvel Comics, the figure portrays the ominous presence of Anti-Venom through his hulking physique, painted in gradient white color scheme with visible silver tendons on glow-in-the-dark material, distinctive web-like patterns in ultra black stretched across chest, newly painted interchangeable heads sculpts including one grinning head sculpt and one with his signature long sprawling tongue. Measures approximately 34cm in height. Designed to be a semi-articulated body with the ability to perform head, wrist, and ankle movements."