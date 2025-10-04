Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys, super friends

Aquaman Arrives with New DC Retro Super Friends Figure from McFarlane

McFarlane Toys unveils their newest set of DC Retro figures as more Super Friends are here and ready for a new adventure

Article Summary McFarlane Toys releases a new retro Aquaman figure inspired by the classic Super Friends cartoon.

The 6-inch Aquaman collectible features his iconic orange and green suit and Super Friends radio accessory.

This articulated action figure joins a new wave alongside Wonder Twins, Bizarro, Bizarro Batman, and Brainiac.

Pre-orders are live now for $22.99, with Aquaman's release expected in October 2025.

Aquaman himself first appeared in More Fun Comics #73 (1941), created by Mort Weisinger and Paul Norris. Over the decades, he evolved from a lesser-known sea hero to one of DC's core Justice League members. He is known for his ability to communicate with marine life and his rule over Atlantis, which was highlighted with Super Friends. This cartoon is a cornerstone of DC's animated history, which captivated audiences from 1973 to 1986, featuring the unity of iconic heroes: Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, and others. They worked together to promote teamwork, justice, and moral integrity for kids while delivering fun comic book action to the TV screen.

McFarlane Toys has slowly been bringing this iconic show to life with its own line of 6" figures, and now it's Aquaman's time to make a splash. This retro-styled figure captures Aquaman's iconic orange and green costume and does not feature a trident but instead a Super Friends radio. Standing at 6 inches tall with 12 points of articulation, Aquaman is ready to take on the problems of the sea in style with this fun figure that is packed with color and gets its own blister packaging. This figure will be released alongside the Wonder Twins, Bizarro, Bizarro Batman, and Brainiac for McFarlane Toys' newest wave for $22.99. Pre-orders are already live, and he is set to rise from the ocean in October 2025.

Aquaman (DC Retro: Super Friends)

"AQUAMAN patrols nearly 70 percent of the Earth's surface, commanding the allegiance of all creatures that swim in its waters."

Incredibly detailed 6" scale retro style figure based on SUPER FRIENDS.

Designed with articulation with up to 12 moving parts for retro play.

Accessories include SUPER FRIENDS radio.

Included collectible art card with character art.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS SUPER FRIENDS figures.

