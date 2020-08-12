Aquaman from Justice League Comes to Life with Infinity Studio

The King of the Seven, Aquaman, has arrived as Infinity Studio announced its newest DC statue. Featuring Jason Momoa's portrayal of the king from the soon be be remade film Justice League. The statue bust will stand roughly 38" tall and will show off parts of Aquaman's armor and trident. The statue will be extremely limited just like most Infinity Studio statues. The team working on this Aquaman captured the perfect details of Jason Momoa from his skin, tattoo, and luscious locks. This is one Aquaman statue that DC Comics fans and Justice League fans will defiantly want in their collection. However the price is pretty hefty with a $3,000 price tag and while pre-orders are not liv fans can more statue info here. Check out all the glory of Aquaman below:

"Behold the King of Atlantis! Aquaman finally arrives with the battle armor design in Justice League! Come from Atlantis, grow in human society, Arthur Curry become the bridge that connects two worlds-land and ocean. Infinity Studio brings this superhero to real life with our magnificent 1:1 life-size bust, feel the dignity of this true king!"

"We hope our statue could be the ultimate collection of DC fans, so we measured all figures critically so the size of the statue could replicate Jason's body shape exactly. The skin of Aquaman is made of medical platinum silicon, in order to withstand high temperature and aging. With proper care and maintenance, you can keep them in good condition for decades! The skin color and tattoos are also featured perfectly. More than 100,000 high-temperature fibers were planted throughout his body, and a pair of prosthetic eyes were specially made for him in accordance with the movie design."

"The armor and trident of Aquaman are made by polystone, the high-quality painting makes them look like real metal texture; besides the design of the stand looks like an Atlantis style temple, with an Aquaman emblem in the front and JL logo backward."