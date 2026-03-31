Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, Magic: The Gathering

Iron Studios Unveils New Magic: The Gathering Liliana Vess Statue

Iron Studios is back at it again with a brand new selection of 1/10 scale statue including a release from Magic: The Gathering

Article Summary Iron Studios reveals a new 1/10 scale Liliana Vess statue from Magic: The Gathering for collectors.

This deluxe statue features two head sculpts, detailed hand-painting, and undead rising at her feet.

Liliana Vess’s iconic dark magic and flowing purple dress are recreated with impressive detail and fidelity.

Pre-orders for the Magic: The Gathering statue are open now for $249.99, shipping in April 2027.

Iron Studios is back with some brand new 1/10 Art Scale statues, including a trip to the world of Magic: The Gathering. Liliana Vess is a powerful necromancer and Planeswalker who commands death itself. She has the ability to raise armies of the undead and wield dark magic with deadly precision. Over the years, Liliana has evolved from a self-serving antihero to something more, but she still keeps her darker instincts intact. Iron Studios is now giving this Planeswalker new life with a brand new 12.2" tall statue.

Bring the dead to life in style with this statue, which faithfully captures the haunting beauty and power of Liliana Vess. Magic: The Gathering fans will be able to choose between two different headsculpts to display her with. She is also hand-painted with impressive details, from her flowing purple dress to the magic in her hands to the living dead rising beneath her. Magic: The Gathering will surely want this Black Magic Sorceress in their collection, and pre-orders are already live on the Iron Online Store for $249.99 with an April 2027 release.

Liliana Vess – Magic: The Gathering – Deluxe Art Scale 1/10

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

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