Mezco Unveils Doc Nocturnal & Krampus: Wicked Winter Boxed Set

Even monsters want a taste of the holidays, that is why Mezco Toyz debuts their Doc Nocturnal & Krampus: Wicked Winter Boxed Set

Doc Nocturnal comes dressed in a festive, Santa-inspired winter outfit with new monster-hunting accessories

Krampus debuts as a black-furred, articulated figure with two expressive head sculpts and festive flair

This exclusive set is available now for $200 and expected to ship in time for Christmas

Doc Nocturnal is delivering a wicked twist on holiday cheer as Mezco Toyz debuts their new "Doc vs. Krampus: Wicked Winter Boxed Set. This limited-edition release arrives just in time for the festive season, bringing together the pulp-styled vigilante Doc Nocturnal and a new mythic holiday menace, Krampus. The Doc comes outfitted for arctic action, sporting a Santa-inspired red-and-white winter outfit with a fur-trimmed cloak, and plenty of holiday monster-hunting accessories. This will include a rifle, upgraded Ferryman tactical gear, showshoes, a grappling hook, and much more.

As for the Krampus figure, Mezco Toyz was sure to update their yeti Rumble Society One:12 Collective figure with new black faux fur, two expressive Krampus head sculpts, and an insatiable appetite. The Holiday Doc Nocturnal Set is already up for purchase through the Mezco Toyz Store as an exclusive for $200. It is in stock now and is expected to arrive in time for Christmas, so don't wait to get yours.

Doc Nocturnal & Krampus: Wicked Winter Boxed Set

"Before Santa Clause comes to town, Doc's got work to do! Deep in the snowy hillsides of Europe on the night before Christmas, Doc Nocturnal spends the holidays tracking down the monster that tops his "naughty list" this time of year – Krampus, the wicked spirit of winter!"

"This Special Holiday gift set is a variation of the Doc Nocturnal X Yeti exclusive. Featuring Doc Nocturnal in a seasonal red and white winter outfit and a fully articulated, black furred Krampus with two all new expressions including his infamous long tongue: and it's just in time for the holidays! A limited boxed set that is loaded with holiday fun and packaged in a Rumblerific gift box, it's perfect for gifting to someone on your "Nice List" or yourself. This set will only be around for a short time so… ya better not cry, if you miss out."

