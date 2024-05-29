Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Hasbro Debuts New Marvel Legends 3-Pack from Siege: The Cabal

Three villains have united and are coming soon to Hasbro as they debut their newest Marvel Legends 3-Pack featuring the Cabal

Article Summary Hasbro reveals Marvel Legends 3-Pack from Siege: The Cabal with Doom, Taskmaster, and Iron Patriot.

Exclusive Amazon pre-order starts today at 1 PM EST for the detailed 6-inch scale figures.

Celebrate 85 years of Marvel with the Cabal figures, featuring comics-inspired accessories.

Marvel Legends Series gives fans high-quality, posable figures of favorite Marvel characters.

One of the greatest things to come out of the Marvel Comics event of Secret Empire was the Dark Avengers. Norman Osborn, aka Green Goblin, managed to give the final blow to the Skull Queen and is labeled as a hero. He then gets promoted to the Director of S.H.I.E.L.D. and then changes the Marvel Comic landscape by creating his own Dark Avengers and Dark Illuminate teams. The Cabal features some heavy hitters, such as Doctor Doom, Emma Frost, Namor, and Loki, with new members joining here and there, like Taskmaster. Hasbro is bringing some members of The Cabal to life as they debut their latest and exclusive Marvel Legends 3-Pack from Siege: The Cabal.

The Siege of Asgard has been captured here as Doctor Doom, Taskmaster, and Iron Patriot (Norman Osborn) are all brought to life in glorious detail. Each figure is loaded with detail and new elements, like a fabric cloak for Doom and the first-ever Norman Osborn Iron Patriot figure. This is an excellent war to bring your own Dark Avengers team to life or work in the shadows as The Cabal. Pre-orders are set to arrive today at 1 PM EST exclusively on Amazon for $74.99 with a Summer 2024 release.

Marvel Legends 3-Pack – Marvel's Siege: The Cabal

"Iron Patriot calls together some of the most dangerous beings in the world to form The Cabal, a volatile alliance that wreaks havoc on the world. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE and 85 years of MARVEL COMICS with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES THE CABAL figure 3-pack. Fans can add fresh versions of Iron Patriot, Taskmaster, and Doctor Doom, now together as The Cabal. These quality 6-inch scale figures feature deco inspired by the characters' appearances in Marvel's Siege: The Cabal comics. The figures feature extensive articulation and are highly posable for display and play. Includes 3 figures and 17 comics-inspired accessories including fabric cape for Doctor Doom, alternate hands, and 2 alternate heads."

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. Available for pre-order 5/29 at 1pm ET exclusively at Amazon."

