Assassin's Creed III's Connor Hunts His Next Target with PureArts

The Assassin's Creed franchise has been all over the place lately, but it has always been incredible to see Creed throughout history. Our latest adventures have taken us deep into the past with Valhalla and Odyssey. However, there is still something special with some of those early releases, like Black Flag and Assassin's Creed III. The third game was truly something special, taking on the American Revolution and the story of Young Ratonhnhaké:ton. PureArts is capturing the power of Assassin Connor Kenway with their newest Animus Collections statue.

Coming in at 27" tall, PureArts captures our hero on a snowy rock cliff with a wolf in the background. His outfit is faithful captures right from the Assassins Creed game, and LED elements have been infused with the sculpt. This statue is a must-own for any dedicated fan, and to make things better, this exclusive PureArts version comes with a wearable replica of Connor's bear claw necklace. The necklace version is limited to 250 pieces, with the standard release coming in at 2,250 pieces. The Assassin's Creed III Connor Statue is the 7th release in the Animus Collection and is priced at a whopping $899. Pre-orders are already live right here, and Connor is set to return in Q4 2023.

PureArts Returns to the Revolutionary War

"Young Ratonhnhaké:ton learned to master patience and restraint before earning his two Hidden Blades and the title of Assassin Connor Kenway. His campaign now brings him to the esteemed legion of PureArts Animus statues! Our Assassin's Creed®: Animus Connor Statue features LED lit animus feature on a snowy rock bluff. In his hand, he holds his iconic tomahawk and behind him stands a mystical wolf: his fierce spirit animal. Seventh in the Animus collection, Connor is our most idealistic and endearing Assassin to date!"

"Limited to only 250 units, the PureArts.com Exclusive Edition includes a wearable replica of Connor's bear claw necklace!"

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

Hyperdetailed sculpt with stunning clothing textures and details

LED Animus Effect

Fully sculpted ¼ scale wolf

Weapons include his tomahawk, bow, and quiver of arrow, saber, and hidden blades.

Exclusive Edition Item: Wearable replica of Connor's bear claw necklace

PRODUCT DETAILS

License: Ubisoft

Scale: 1/4

Edition Size: 250 Exclusive Editions | 2250 Non-Exclusive Editions

Material: Polyresin

Requires 6 AA batteries

Availability: WORLDWIDE

Estimated Delivery: Q4 2023