Autobot Outback Arrives with New G1 Transformers Retro Figure

Hasbro is back with some new Transformers Retro G1-Inspired figures for Walmart Collector Con with Autobot Outback

Article Summary Retro G1 Autobot Outback returns as a Walmart exclusive Transformers figure for Collector Con 2024

Stands 5 inches tall with classic design, converts to truck mode in 23 steps, includes blaster accessory

Vintage-inspired packaging features classic tech specs for added nostalgia and display appeal

Launching October 10th alongside Autobot Wheelie, priced at $24.99 at Walmart Collector Con event

Autobot Outback is a memorable character from the original 1980s Transformers universe. Introduced as part of the Autobot Rescue Patrol, Outback transforms into an off-road vehicle and is usually part of dangerous rescue missions. Known for his bravery and resourcefulness, Outback transforms into an off-road vehicle, which always helps for those more challenging rescue missions. Hasbro is now turning back the clock and bringing back Outback's classic G1 style as they debut their new and exclusive Transformers G1 Retro release.

Debuting exclusively at Walmart Collecor Con, this new Retro G1 Autobot Outback captures his classic design, standing 5" tall and featuring a blaster. He will convert into his truck mode in just 23 steps and will be featured in vintage-inspired Transformers packaging. Autobot Outbot will be released alongside Autobot Wheelie for the 10/10 Walmart Collector Con event at 10 AM EST. Outback will be priced at $24.99, and be sure to check out some of the other Hasbro exclusives dropping for the events like Spider-Man's Mysterio and new G.I. Joe!

Transformers Toys Retro G1-Inspired Autobot Outback

"Add some nostalgia to your Transformers collection with the Retro G1 Autobot Outback figure. Toy converts from 5-inch (12.5 cm) robot to truck in 23 steps and comes with an attachable blaster accessory. Retro-style packaging features vintage-inspired design and clip-and-save tech specs for figure. Look for more Retro G1 Transformers collectible toys featuring favorite characters like Autobot Wheelie, Wheeljack, Autobot Brawn, and more to create a lineup that is — More Than Meets the Eye."

5-INCH RETRO-INSPIRED AUTOBOT OUTBACK: Collectible Transformers toy with G1-inspired packaging design

CHANGE FROM ROBOT TO TRUCK: Convert between modes in 23 steps

VINTAGE-INSPIRED BLASTER ACCESSORY: Blaster accessory can attach to Transformers figure in both modes

RETRO PACKAGING WITH TECH SPECS: Clip and save the classic G1-style tech specs to compare figures' strength, speed, firepower, and more (each sold separately, subject to availability)

