Avatar: The Last Airbender Aang With Glider Coming From McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys is doing pretty amazing in the action figure world with their fantastic DC Multiverse, Mortal Kombat, My Hero Academia, and Spawn's Universe lines. One of their newest ventures into the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender with a new assortment of 5" figures. We have already seen a nice set of figures coming in the lines first wave with Katara, Sokka, Prince Zuko, Aang, and even Appa. It does look like another version of Aang is one the way as Avatar: The Last Airbender fan will get the powerful 12-year old with his glider. The entire figure looks the exact same as the standard 5" version, but this one will come with his unique Air Nation glider. The packaging will be different than the standard and will come with a $5 increase, coming in at $14.99. Pre-orders for the Aang with Glider figure and the other Avatar: The Last Airbender are live, located here, and are going in and out of stock.

"Avatar The Last Airbender Aang with Glider – Aang is the hero and spirit of the show. This adventurous 12- year-old is the Last Airbender and only known survivor of the Air Nomads, the arrow on his head a constant reminder of his lineage. His destiny is to learn the art of the Avatar and defeat the Fire Lord of the Fire Nation. But rather than save the world, Aang searches for adventure. He wants a life full of fun experiences, not heavy responsibilities. Aang believes people are either in harmony with the Spirit of the Planet, or corrupt and misled. Because Aang is the Avatar, he has a connection with nature as well as animals."

"If he's lost, Aang is able to "listen" to the spirits of the trees, rivers, and mountains who "tell" him which way to go. He is a trickster hero uninhibited by social constraints, and constantly breaking taboos. An Airbender's signature tool is his staff. The staff doesn't possess any magical properties. The staff is used as a weapon to enhance the amount and power of attacks and defenses by helping the Airbender move and manipulate air to compliment their bending. It can also transform into a small glider allowing the Airbender to glide the currents and Three dimensional movement while other benders are stranded on the ground."

5" scale Figures based off the Avatar: The Last Airbender animation

Aang is in his iconic traditional young Air Nomad attire and features a new face expression

Designed with 10 points of articulation for play and pose

Includes Glider

Figure is showcased in Avatar: The Last Airbender window box packaging

Aang can attach to the glider and mimic in show gliding action