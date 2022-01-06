Mad-Eye Moody is Back with LEGO's Newest Harry Potter Classroom Set

Class is in session once again as LEGO reveals another new Harry Potter Hogwarts Moment. This time we enter Year 4 as Mad-Eye Moody takes over the Defense Against the Dark Arts for this new set. Featuring a special brick-built playbook, muggles can capture each class with these stylish Harry Potter spellbooks. This set will include Mad-Eye Moody, Hermione Granger, and Neville Longbottom from the scene showing off the three deadly curses. Capture the transformation of Mad-Eye as well with added features to show off Barty Crouch Jr. by turning Moody's head and replacing the hair. LEGO even included the trunk that contains the real Mad-Eye with a microfigure. The Harry Potter Hogwarts Moments Defense Against Dark Arts Class Set is priced at $29.99. Pre-orders are expected to release on March 1, 2022, and muggles can find them right here when live.

"Within the decorated covers is a captivating classroom full of magical adventures. There are 3 minifigures – Mad-Eye Moody, Hermione Granger™ and Neville Longbottom™ – plus lots of amazing accessories. Some elements are built in, such as the storage shelves and fireplace, while others are detached, like the blackboard, trunk, potion bottles, desk and chairs, which lift out to create an extended play area. The set connects with others in the collection and packs away into the closed playbook, so kids can carry it wherever they go and store it on a shelf until the next class."

Hogwarts™ classroom – Includes Mad-Eye Moody, Hermione Granger™ and Neville Longbottom™ minifigures, plus lots of authentic accessories, including a blackboard, trunk, potion bottles, desk and chairs

Captivating fun – When kids open their LEGO® playbook, they instantly enter Professor Moody's Defence Against theDark Arts lesson. Next door is his office, with a trunk containing mini-Moody!

Just like the movies – The Mad-Eye Moody minifigure transforms into Barty Crouch Jr. by turning his head and replacing the hair. The trunk contains a microfigure decorated as the real Mad-Eye Moody

Magically compact – This portable Hogwarts™ Moment set measures over 5 in. (12 cm) high, 3.5 in. (9 cm) wide and 1.5 in. (4 cm) deep and is designed to be quick to clear away and easy to store