Entire US Production Run of McFarlane's Killing Joke Goes Missing

The heist of the McFarlane Toys century continues as it appears that the Killing Joke Joker in its entire has went missing

Article Summary McFarlane Toys is missing its entire US run of Killing Joke Joker figures after a theft.

A stolen tractor-trailer included Gold Label recreation Joker figures en route to Walmart.

Law enforcement investigates the heist; stolen figures might appear online.

Refunds issued; production might restart before DC licensing changes in 2026.

Walmart Collector Con was last month, and it featured a nice collection of collectibles exclusives. One of them was The Joker, which was based on DC Comics' Batman: The Killing Joke. This was the latest Gold Label McFarlane Cover Recreations figure to release, with The Dark Knight Returns Batman being the first and an Amazon Exclusive. However, fans who were patiently waiting for the arrival of the Joker are going to have to keep waiting. We recently reported that a tractor-trailer transporting McFarlane Toys merchandise was stolen this month (April 2025). The shipment was en route to a Walmart warehouse with plenty of McFarlane Toys aboard, such as Supergirl: Page Punchers. However, it now looks like among the stolen items was the entire U.S. production run of The Joker (Batman: The Killing Joke) Gold Label release! Walmart has issued an email for customers who pre-order the item, which can be seen below:

Entire Joker Figures Gone

"We are writing to inform you that early last week a tractor trailer with a full shipment container was stolen while in route to McFarlane Toys Store warehouse. Among the numerous McFarlane Toys figures in cargo was the entire US production run of The Joker (Batman: The Killing Joke) Gold Label McFarlane Cover Recreations. There's left is currently being actively investigated by Law Enforcement. – Walmart Care Team"

Refunds were issued for this DC Multiverse release, and one can imagine that McFarlane will put more into production. It is unclear why anyone would steal a tractor-trailer full of collectibles, so if any appear online when fans should know that they are stolen. The incident is currently under active investigation by law enforcement authorities, and there are no culprits at the moment. The DC Comics toy line is going back to Mattel min id-2026, so it is sad to see the precious time we have left with the McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse getting Jokerfied. Hopefully, more will arrive later at a further date, and snag up figures while you can before the Crisis hits the DC Multiverse next year.

