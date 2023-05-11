Avatar: The Last Airbender Returns with First 4 Figures Aang Statue Celebrate your love for the hit animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender with a new and impressive PVC statue from First 4 Figures

Water, Earth, Fire, and Air, only one individual can bend all four elements, and that is the Avatar! Coming to life from the hit Nickelodeon animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender, Kang and Momo are back. First 4 Figures has revealed their latest statue coming in at 12.6 inches tall, featuring the avatar himself and his faithful companion. Two versions will be offered with a Collector and Definitive Edition with Definitive Edition featuring LEDs. Avatar: The Last Airbender fans will get to see Aang on his signature air scooter on a dynamic display base. Tons of detail was put into this piece capturing each character from the beloved animated series perfectly with colors, and the added lights only enhance his display. Avatar: The Last Airbender will not want to miss out on this fun piece, and both are up for pre-order right here with a Q2 2024 release.

The Power of the Avatar is Unleashed with First 4 Figures

"First 4 Figures proudly presents the high-quality PVC statue of Aang from the beloved series, Avatar: The Last Airbender. Aang is the last survivor of the Air Nomads, and, as the Avatar, he is the only individual who can bend all four elements – Water, Earth, Fire, and Air. Throughout The Last Airbender, Aang is shown to have a playful, fun-loving personality, despite being one of the most accomplished Avatars, and facing the threat of Fire Lord Ozai. The statue reflects Aang's playfulness as he practices airbending, with him positioned atop of his "air scooter", and holding his trusty glider staff. The base has the symbol of Airbending, perfectly representing Aang."

"For the Definitive Edition, it comes with a larger, more detailed resin base with muralistic designs on the sides. This edition also comes with two(2) LED functions in the "air scooter," an additional sculpture of Aang's loyal companion Momo and a stone statue."

Avatar: The Last Airbender – Aang PVC Definitive Edition includes: