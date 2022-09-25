Avengers: Endgame Battle Damaged Iron Man MAFEX Figure Revealed

Coming out of the war-torn battlefield of Avengers: Endgame, Medicom has unveiled its latest figure. Over the past couple of years, Medicom has slowly but surely been releasing the Avengers for their famous MAFEX line. The latest release features the return of Tony Stark in his Mark 50 Armor, but with a new battle-damaged design. Coming in at just over 6" tall, Iron Man is ready to make the ultimate sacrifice and save the universe just one more time. The legendary "I am Iron Man" pose can be faithfully recreated here, with Tony coming with Nano Gauntlet accessories. Two swappable heads are also included with helmeted and unmasked designs, allowing for a variety of poses.

This is one Iron Man design that will never get boring and is a major part of the Legacy of the MCU. I am nota. Big fans of the MAFEX line ever since my Peter B. Parker figure snapped only minutes after opening it. Articulation and detail are definitely included with these figures, but the smaller joints can break easily, so caution when forking $129.99 for this guy. Avengers: Endgame MAFEX No.195 Iron Man Mark 85 (Battle Damaged) is up for pre-order right here with a September 2023 release. If you need more MAFEX Marvel action, then be sure to also check out the new MAFEX Spider-Man: No Way Home figure here.

"Based on his appearance from the Avengers: Endgame movie, Iron Man makes his return to the MAFEX figure line! He wears his Mark 85 suit that features a battle damaged look and includes several movie-accurate accessories."

Product Features

6.30 inches (16cm)

1/12 Scale

From the Avengers: Endgame movie

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Box Contents

Iron Man figure

3 Head sculpts

Interchangeable hands

Nano gauntlet arm part

Stand