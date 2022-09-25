Spider-Man Dons His Upgrade Suit from No Way Home with MAFEX

Spider-Man: No Way Home might have premiered back in December 2021, but we are still in the fallout of the film. To this day, we still have not seen any Garfield and Maguire figures, which is honestly insane. All three cinematic spiders joined forces in one epic event, and collectibles are still arriving to try and capture the film's greatness. The latest figure comes to us from Medicom as they have unveiled their latest Tom Holland Spider-Man figure for their popular MAFEX line. Peter is showcased in his new Upgraded Suit, which he received in the final act of Spider-Man: Far From Home. This slick red and black suit is beautifully sculpted and textured, giving collectors a sweet collectible.

Spider-Man will come with two swappable heads, with masked as well as an unmasked Peter Parker sculpt. Three pairs of swappable eyes are also included to allow Spidey fans to showcase the hero in a variety of poses. Other accessories include some web effects as well as his cellphone, which blows up as his identity is revealed. The Spider-Man: No Way Home MAFEX No.194 Spidey (Upgraded Suit) is priced at $104.99. Peter #1 is set to arrive in September 2023; pre-orders are live here, and expect the other Peters to follow.

"Spider-Man joins the MAFEX line once again, this time in his upgraded suit from Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-Man stands about 6 inches tall and features newly designed joints for maximum posing options. He includes several interchangeable accessories, including several pieces of webbing."

Product Features

5.90 inches (15cm)

Made of plastic

From the Spider-Man: No Way Home movie

Highly articulated

Several accessories

Box Contents

Spider-Man figure

Interchangeable hands

2 Head sculpts

3 Pairs of interchangeable eyes

Phone

Web effects

Stand