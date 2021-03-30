Vision Goes Life-Size With New Infinity War Bust From Queen Studios

The Vision made his big return in WandaVision, but his death in Avengers: Infinity War was a big deal and premise of the recent series. Queen Studios has announced their newest life-size replica bust that captures Vision from Infinity War. Standing 26" tall, this living android is back from the dead with extreme amounts of detail that any Avengers or Marvel Cinematic Universe fan can appreciate. Queen Studios did incorporate some unique features, too with an included fabric cape and LED Mind Stone. This Marvel bust brings the iconic Marvel character right off of the screen into your collection with a hefty price tag of $1,065. The Avengers: Infinity War Life-Size Vision Bust is set to release at the beginning of 2022, and the statue will be limited to only 398 pieces. Pre-orders are up outside of the US already for Asia, Europe, Brazil, and Japan and can be found here.

"Well… I was born yesterday" – Vision. The superhuman android known as Vision was created by Ultron, in Doctor Helen Cho's Regeneration Cradle in Avengers: Age of Ultron. But it was Tony Stark and Bruce Banner that gave him life. An amalgamation of Stark's AI, J.A.R.V.I.S, Wakandan Vibranium and the Mind Stone. Each part acts as a cog to the machine that is Vision. The AI his personality, the Vibranium his body, and the Mind Stone the lifeblood that powers him. Since then, Vision has been a crucial member of the team, and one of the most popular characters co-starring in the WandaVision TV show. To celebrate this incredible character, the Queen Studios team has crafted this limited edition 1/1 collectible bust."

"To make the 1/1 Vision Bust so life-like, our design team have accounted for every minute detail. Through trial and error, they have formulated a movie accurate crimson finish with straight lined detailing to make it look like he was created not by man, but by machine. Though this is time-consuming, it is worth every second. The crimson body panels create a contrast against Vision's teal suit with dulled silver edges. While the base is black with golden accents and has been kept minimal to represent the simple yet logical nature of the character."