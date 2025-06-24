Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: back to the future, hot wheels, mattel

Back to the Future 40th Anniversary Hot Wheel Set Hots SDCC 25'

Mattel is back with an impressive and exclusive collection of collectibles for San Diego Comic Con 2025 like Back to the Future

Article Summary Mattel unveils exclusive Back to the Future 40th Anniversary Hot Wheels set for San Diego Comic Con 2025

Two-pack features DeLorean Time Machine and first-ever 1:64 scale Doc's GMC Value Van with die-cast construction

Special packaging inspired by Twin Pines Mall parking lot with interactive unfolding ramp design

Priced at $32, available on Mattel Creations at 12 PM EST alongside other SDCC nostalgic film collectibles

As expected, Mattel has crafted a nice selection of impressive collectibles for San Diego Comic Con 2025. We have already seen a Mario Kart Hot Wheels and a spooky Monster High doll, and now it's time for some Nostalgic Film Favorite. To commemorate the 40th anniversary of Back to the Future, Mattel has just revealed another exclusive Hot Wheels two‑pack. This set captures the beginning of Back to the Future and fans' first introduction to the infamous DeLorean Time Machine.

This special edition collector set features not one but two Back to the Future releases with the DeLorean and their first-ever 1:64 Doc's GMC Value Van vehicle. Return to Twin Pines Mall in style with this fun release that features packaging inspired by that mall parking lot sequence. The Hot Wheels Back to the Future 40th Anniversary Set is priced at $32 and can be found on Mattel Creations at 12 PM EST. For more Nostalgic Film Favorites, be on the lookout for Mattel's second SDCC exclusive with the Jaws 50th Anniversary Hot Wheels set.

Hot Wheels Back to the Future 40th Anniversary Set (SDCC 25')

"Great Scott! Hot Wheels celebrates a red-letter date in the history of science, and the 40th Anniversary of Back to the Future. This iconic scene features the Time Machine and, for the first time, Doc's GMC Value Van – both featuring die-cast construction and Real Riders wheels. Our interactive outer box lets you unfold a ramp from the side, so you can slide out the diorama package just like the Time Machine itself being unloaded for its attempt at the world's first temporal displacement."

HOT WHEELS® 40th Anniversary Back to the Future™ Time Machine Set

Celebrate 40 years of Back to the Future with this special edition collector set, inspired by the iconic scene when the Time Machine is unveiled.

Includes our first-ever 1:64 scale version of Dr. Emmet "Doc" Brown's GMC Value Van from the first Back to the Future movie, with authentic graphics.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!