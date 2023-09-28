Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys, Review | Tagged: Ahsoka, Anakin Skywalker, hot toys, star wars

Star Wars Anakin Skywalker Hot Toys – Begun the Clone Wars Has

Anakin Skywalker has returned to a galaxy far, far away and now fans can create their own events with Hot Toys 1/6 scale line

Ahsoka has done the impossible as she comes face to face with her old master, Anakin Skywalker, once again. This impressive sequence, directed by Dave Filoni, was some of the best Star Wars fans have seen to date. Taking place in the World Between Worlds, Ahsoka Tano gets one last lesson from her friend and master. Worlds collide with this episode as fans get to see the animated world of Star Wars: The Clone Wars come to life like never before and in live-action. Ahsoka, Captain Rex, and even Anakin Skywalker are back in their Clone Wars attire for the flashback of the century. We have seen designs like this before with toys like Hasbro's Star Wars: The Vintage Collection and The Black Series Clone Wars figures. However, Hot Toys has taken it to a new level, and their latest The Clone Wars 1/6 scale figure that is more relevant than ever.

Thanks to our friends at Sideshow Collectibles, we were able to get up close and personal with General Anakin Skywalker. This impressive figure brought Hayden Christensen's portrayal of The Chosen One to life with remarkable detail. Relive the events of the Clone Wars in a new light with this figure whose articulation is fantastic, his outfit is finely tailored, and he comes with just the right amount of accessories. This includes some fun Star Wars items like the Thermal Detonator, swappable cape, armor pieces, and he comes along with holograms of Obi-Wan Kenobi, Ahsoka Tano, and Master Yoda. We did get our hands on the Exclusive Anakin, which does come with a slick poncho for embracing the harsh weather of any planet.

After seeing Anakin on the TV screen once again, this figure has now actually become canon and a worthy figure to collect. I was already obsessed with The Clone Wars, so this figure was a no-brainer either way. However, he does have some issues, like his secondary arm, which features the LED lightsaber. That bad boy was one of the most difficult things to put on, and now I am not sure if I will be taking it off. It ultimately elevates your display, though, and now Anakin's lightsaber will always be at the ready. The Clone Wars was a big part of the Star Wars landscape, and we never saw any major connections to it in live-action until now, which is incredible. It is figures like this that truly make Hot Toys stand out, and if you are a Clone Wars fan, there is more where that came from.

Plenty of more The Clone Wars figures have been offered from Hot Toys, combining the animated characters with live-action. Sideshow Collectibles even offered complete animated 1/6 scale figures (seen here) if you want something more accurate. However, General Anakin Skywalker is a legend, and seeing this figure up close is a work of art. Companion pieces like Captain Rex (Showcase Coming Soon) and the upcoming General Obi-Wan Kenobi only enhance him. This was a figure I could not put down, and I am sure other Star Wars will agree, and they can get their very own right here. Be sure to catch up on the Disney+ series Ahsoka right now before the finale next week. May the Force Be with You.

