Back to the Future Doc Brown Travels Through Time with Hot Toys

Back to the Future is finally coming to Hot Toys in glorious 1/6th scale format as the toy company unveils their newest franchise. We have seen Cosbaby figures from these time-traveling duo, but things get more realistic with their next release. Doc Brown is also starting off the franchise with a standard and deluxe version of the figure, with the deluxe coming with some Plutonium. Back to the Future Dr. Emmett Brown will have a spectacular head sculpt featuring likeness to the one and only Christopher Lloyd.

For accessories, he will include a finely tailored jumpsuit that is filled with tools and time-traveling equipment. Other added items include his remote control for the DeLorean, stopwatch, clipboard, and much more. Now Marty McFly and Doc Brown have both officially been revealed by Hot Toys, so now we can hope to see a 1/6th scale DeLorean get announced. Hot Toys have shown one on showcase events, but it's a whole other task to offer a massive vehicle to collectors. No price point or release date has been announced, but pre-orders should arrive later today right here.

"Back to the Future – 1/6th scale Doc Brown Collectible Figure (Deluxe Version) – "It requires something with a little more kick – Plutonium." – Doc Brow. Remember one pallet for one trip! It all started with a science experiment in Back to the Future, where fans were introduced to Doc Brown, Marty McFly, and the time-traveling Delorean car that could travel to the past, present and future, setting off a series of time-shattering chain reaction that disrupts the space-time continuum."

"Following the official introduction of Hot Toys' Back to The Future 1/6th scale Marty McFly and Einstein collectible set, Hot Toys is presenting fans' eagerly awaited 1/6th scale Doc Brown collectible figure (Deluxe Version) with lots of accessories. As the genius inventor behind the time traveling DeLorean car, Doc Brown is always one of the most memorable movie characters of all time!"

"Sophisticatedly crafted based on the appearance of Christopher Lloyd as Dr. Emmett Brown in Back to The Future, the highly-accurate figure features a newly painted head sculpt with astonishing likeness; finely tailored protective jumpsuit comes with pouch and bag to store his equipments; extremely wide variety of detailed accessories including the signature remote to control the time machine, clipboard, stopwatch, climate graph, portable printer, multiple tools that can be found in his tool bag and a figure stand. Most important, this Deluxe Version will include a Plutonium case and a bottle of removable Plutonium which requires your extra care! Make sure you pick up the figure of Doc Brown and extra plutonium for your Back to the Future display. "