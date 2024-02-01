Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: boss fight studio, popeye

Grab Some Spinach with New Classic Popeye Figures from Boss Fight

Ahoy! The infamous sailor Popeye is back as Boss Fight Studio debuts a new set of Classic 1st Appearance action figures

Article Summary Boss Fight Studio releases new Classic Popeye action figures for his 95th anniversary

Figures honor original 1929 design by E.C. Segar with black and white shirt versions

Each figure includes 20 points of articulation, swappable heads, hands, and Whiffle Hen

Available for preorder at $34.99 for a Q4 2024 release at the Boss Fight Studio Shop

Popeye the Sailor is a beloved and iconic character who made his first appearance back in 1929 in the comic strip Thimble Theatre. Cartoonist E.C. Segar created him, and this sailor quickly captured the hearts of readers with his unique personality and glorious spinach-fueled heroics. His design has mainly stayed the same over his publication history with a unique muscular physique, squinty eye, and signature pipe. The world is not done with Popeye just yet, as new legendary adventures await with the release of action figures from Boss Fight Studio.

These meticulously crafted figures pay homage to Popeye's timeless charm and classic style, with both white and black shirt 1st appearance designs. Both figures feature that signature comic strip look with swappable heads, a variety of hands, and the Magical Whiffle Hen known as Bernice. Boss Fight Studio is no stranger to the world of this spinach-powered sailor, but these new releases are perfect for the character's impressive 95th anniversary. Each of these figures is priced at $34.99 and is offered right on the Boss Fight Studio Shop with a Q4 2024 release date. Be on the lookout for more Popeye Classic for this Wave 3 release with The Goon, Toar, and Rough House.

Popeye 1st Appearance – Black Shirt

"What better way to celebrate Popeye's 95th anniversary than a figure that, for the first time anywhere, reflects his original appearance from 1929? This deco version features Popeye's later black shirt, has 20 points of articulation and includes alternate head, alternate hands and the Magical Whiffle Hen, Bernice!"

Classic 1st Appearance – White Shirt

"What better way to celebrate Popeye's 95th anniversary than a figure that, for the first time anywhere, reflects his original appearance from 1929? This deco version features Popeye's original white shirt, has 20 points of articulation and includes alternate head, alternate hands and the Magical Whiffle Hen, Bernice!"

