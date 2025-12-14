Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: back to the future, Super7

Back To The Future ReAction+ Super7 Figures Arrive with Doc Brown

Super7 has just revealed the arrival of their new Back To The Future ReAction+ Wave 1 starting with Doc Brown

Dr. Emmett "Doc" Brown, the eccentric genius from Back to the Future, is now coming to Super7 with a new ReAction+ figure. Known for his wild hair, dramatic exclamations like "Great Scott!," and boundless scientific curiosity, Doc Brown invented the infamous time machine out of a DeLorean. This launched some unforgettable adventures through the past, present, and future, with the fun continuing at Super7. Capturing the spirit of the 1985 film in glorious 3.75-inch scale, this mad scientist is kicking off the first wave of Back to the Future figures from Super7.

These new ReAction+ figures pay homage to the vintage O-ring toys of the 1980s by bringing them into the 2020s. Dressed in his signature radiation suit, Doc comes with a remote-control accessory and will have 12 points of articulation. Themed blister card-back packaging is also included, showcasing original Super7 artwork inspired by the chaos of Back to the Future. It appears two more figures are on the way from Super7, with Marty McFly from 1985 and Marty McFly from 1955. These figures are a perfect way to celebrate the film's legendary 40th anniversary, and Doc Brown is in stock now on the Super7 Shop for $25.

Back To The Future ReAction+ Wave 1 Doc Brown '85

"Turn the time circuits on and don't waste one minute. Doc Brown is here as a ReAction+ Figure, dressed in his radiation suit! Capture favorite, inventive moments and characters from the 1985 film, Back to the Future, with this figure, inspired by vintage O-ring toys of the '80s. This 3.75" collectible is highly poseable, with 12 points of articulation, and he comes with a remote-control accessory. The blister card-back packaging also features original Super7 artwork, inspired by the Back to the Future movie. Before the minute hand moves any further, hurry to go back in time and add this Doc Brown ReAction+ Figure to your set now."

