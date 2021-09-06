Batman 1966 Goes Unmasked with New McFarlane Toys Figure

McFarlane Toys is adding another figure to their DC Multiverse Retro line with another Batman 1966 figure. Adam West is removing the cowl this time with a brand new Target Exclusive 7" scale figure. Just like the previous Retro 1966 figure, Batman will come with two action bubbles and will feature a smaller set of articulation oath 12 points. This line of DC Multiverse figures features fabric elements giving Batman a fabric cape which helps with the incredible detail. The unmasked edition of this figure is unnecessary, but it will add an extra element for 1966 collectors to add to their collection.

The 1966 line will come in retro blister style packaging and will be priced at $17.99, with pre-orders live and located here. Be sure to check out some of the other upcoming Batman 1966 McFarlane Toys also hitting Target with the 1966 Batmobile, Joker, Robin, and a cowled Batman. Be sure to also keep your eyes peeled for the awesome 1966 Batcave playset also coming soon that will be a must have for Caped Crusader fans who are trying to complete the entire wave of figures.

"Kapow! The debonair millionaire Bruce Wayne may seem like your average cool cat, but you would be wrong! With the flip of a Shakespeare head bust and… to the Batcave! Gotham City is filled with a rogue's gallery of criminals eager to unmask the Batman, but they are thwarted by the Caped Crusader's own clever ways."

Figure is featured with an unmasked head, and is based on the classic 1960's TV show

Designed with 12 points of articulation

Each Figure includes 2 action word bubbles.

Packaged in a card backed blister with the iconic old school look of the 1960's Batman series

