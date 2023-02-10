Batman 66' Wayne Mayor Library Playset Coming Soon from McFarlane It is time to sit back and relax inside Wayne Manor as McFarlane Toys unveiled a new Retro DC Batman playset is on the way

McFarlane Toys is back with another trip down memory lane with their Retro Batman 66' line. On top of some new Retro figures heading our way, a brand new playset has arrived. DC Comics fans can now retreat to Wayne Manor Library with this slick new set that is exclusive to Target Stores. These new playlets are pretty neat and not only give Batman 1966 fans new collectibles but some sweet background and display pieces for just toy collectors. The set will come with a variety of displayable pieces, including a desk, chair, lamp, globe, Shakespeare bust, and the signature red Bat-Phone. The foldable library backdrop will be plastic, packed with detail, and features a moving wall revealing a Batcave entrance. Whether you want your own deluxe library playset or just love McFarlane's Retro Batman line then look no further. The Target Exclusive DC Retro Batman 66 Wayne Manor Library is priced at $34.99 and is set for an April 2023 release. Pre-orders are online right now and here, along with new Retro figures and the Bat-Boat!

Relax in the Wayne Manor Library with McFarlane Toys

"Stately WAYNE MANOR™ is the luxurious home of millionaire playboy BRUCE WAYNE™ and his faithful ward DICK GRAYSON™. When trouble strikes, BRUCE and DICK become the heroic BATMAN™ and ROBIN™, a secret known only to their dutiful butler, ALFRED PENNYWORTH™. GOTHAM CITY™ police commissioner JIM GORDON™ contacts BATMAN directly using the red "BAT-PHONE," hidden in BRUCE'S private library."

"When the "BAT-PHONE" flashes and beeps, ALFRED answers COMMISSIONER GORDON'S call for assistance and alerts BRUCE and DICK. Activating a button hidden in the bust of William Shakespeare, BRUCE reveals the secret entrance to the BATCAVE™, concealed behind the bookcase. The DYNAMIC DUO™ slide down the "Bat-poles" to the BATCAVE, ready to bring justice to GOTHAM CITY!"