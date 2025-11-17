Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Astro Bot, playstation, Tamashii Nations

Astro Bot is Back with New Figure and Dual Speeder Chogokin Set

The adventures of Astro Bot come to life as Tamashii Nations unveiled their newest Chogokin set that does include the Dual Speeder

Article Summary Astro Bot returns with an all-new Chogokin figure set, capturing the fun of PlayStation's beloved mascot.

The set includes a die-cast, articulated Astro Bot and his iconic Dual Speeder spaceship from the newest game.

The Dual Speeder is a nearly life-size, PS5 controller-inspired ship with transforming features and LED lights.

Pre-orders are open now for $280, with the highly detailed set launching in September 2026 from Tamashii Nations.

Astro first appeared with PlayStation back in 2026 with The PlayRoom on PS4, a tech demo game designed to showcase the new PlayStation Camera and DualShock 4 features. He was one of many tiny "Bots" inside the controller that stole the show. By 2018, Astro Bot made a return with the Astro Bot Rescue Mission PSVR game, and then again in 2020 with Astro's Playroom for the PS5. This robot hero would finally reach new heights in 2024 with his very own full-fledged video game, Astro Bot, solidifying him as the newest PlayStation mascot.

Tamashii Nations is ready for more adventures of our little robot friends as they debut their newest Chogokin release. Astro is a die-cast, articulated action figure that comes with his signature ship, the Dual Speeder. This DualShock-inspired spaceship is beautifully crafted and is a life-size replica of the PS5 controller, featuring LEDs, spring buttons, and the ability to transform into Astro's ship. The fun of Astro Bot can continue off the screen for a mighty $280, and pre-orders are already live for the figure set with a September 2026 release.

Tamashii Nations – Chogokin Astro Bot & Dual Speeder Set

"From the PlayStation®5 exclusive software "ASTRO BOT," the "Astro Bot & Dual Speeder" has been made into a three-dimensional figure using CHOGOKIN! The transformation from controller to spaceship is recreated using an original gimmick that allows the bot to transform step by step by pressing buttons on each part. The engine nozzle is also equipped with an LED light-up gimmick. Enjoy various displays with the Astro Bot."

The DualSense Wireless Controller for PlayStation®5 was 3D scanned to precisely recreate the controller's shape.

It can also be displayed in controller form on a dedicated pedestal, and comes with a stand part modeled after the "DualSense charging stand."

It's a nearly life-size replica, so it feels just like a controller in your hand! Each button has a spring built into it, so you can press it. It's made of CHOGOKIN die-cast parts, so it's quite heavy.

