Batman and Ace the Bat-Hound Get Their Own Q-Fig Elite Statue There is a new dynamic duo in town as Batman and Ace the Bat-Hound are rounding up crime with a new elite statue from Quantum Mechanix

Quantum Mechanix is back as they are bringing back their widely popular miniature Q-Fig statue line. It has been quite some time since we have seen anything from Quantum, and they are starting off with a bang as they travel to Gotham City with a brand new DC Comics Q-Fig Elite figure. Batman and Ace the Bat-Hound are ready to take a bite out of crime with this delightful piece that captures this new dynamic duo. These two are captured bruting over Gotham and are packed with color and detail s they stand on a gargoyle base. The statue will come in at 4.8" tall and be a must have statue for any Batman or Super Pets fan. It is nice to see new Q-Fig statues are on the way, and DC Comics Q-Fig Elite Batman & Ace Figure is priced at $39.99. Pre-orders are already live, and collectors can snag one up right here with a Q3 2023 release date.

DC Comics Q-Fig Elite Batman & Ace Have Arrived

"Batman and his faithful canine companion Ace are ready to take to the streets of Gotham City. Celebrate the return of Q-Figs with this dynamic duo of the Dark Knight and his dog. Batman & Ace Q-Fig Elite is the first of many in QMx's returning Q-Fig line. Made with the same quality materials, compelling storytelling, and detailed stylization that QMx is known for, this fan-favorite figural line brings lots of excitement along with its triumphant return."

"Created using QMx's proprietary Everstone polymer and measuring approximately 4.8 inches tall from base to top, Batman is depicted in his classic grey and black costume, standing atop one of Gotham's gargoyles. He is flanked by Ace the Bat-Hound who is dressed in an equally charming Bat-collar cape. The two stand in front of the Bat Signal, each with stoic looks on their faces. Batman holds his flowing cape in one hand and a Batarang in the other, ready to strike fear into the hearts of any criminal that dares cross his path. Ace, standing on his hind legs, points his paw forward emulating his owner's heroic pose."