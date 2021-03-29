Hot Toys Debuts New 1/6 Vehicle With Batman Begins Batmobile Tumbler

Take to the streets of Gotham as Hot Toys debuts their newest 1/6 scale vehicle from the 2005 film Batman Begins. Hot Toys just revealed their new 1/6 scale Batman figure from the film, which fans can view here. This vehicle is a companion piece to the figure as it will even be able to hold your Batman figure. The Tumble is back, and in amazing fashion, as it measures 28 inches long and 10 inches high, this Batmobile will be a true beast for any collection. The Tumble will feature LED functionality throughout the vehicle and will be battery operated, making it stand out against any Batmobile on the market.

Hot Toys has included rating rubber tires, articulated breaking flaps, and a highly detailed cockpit for your Batman figure. This is a perfect collectible that will go great with any figure from Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and The Dark Knight Rises. With its size being so large, the Tumbler Batmobile comes with a hefty price tag of $625. This will be a must-have vehicle for any Batman fans, with pre-orders live here, and it is set to release with the 1/6 scale figure between July – September 2022. Check out all of the pictures, detail, and specs for the Tumbler Batmobile below.

The Tumbler? Oh, you wouldn't be interested in that.

"Batman Begins – 1/6th Scale Batmobile Collectible Vehicle – The Batmobile is on its way to fight crime in Gotham City! As one of the iconic bat gadgets, the technologically advanced Batmobile is a heavily armored tactical assault vehicle in Batman's arsenal. Based on Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight trilogy, Hot Toys is excited to present the super-vehicle Batmobile as a stunning 1/6th scale collectible vehicle that can be paired with Batman figure to recreate more breathtaking scenes!"

"The highly-detailed collectible has captured Batmobile's appearance in the movie with extreme precision and outstanding painting applications, complemented with perfectly scaled design and mechanical details throughout its interior and body. Measuring at approximately 73cm in length, it features LED light-up functions throughout the vehicle body; rotatable rubber tires; also more exquisite mechanical features such as slide-open roof panel and articulated breaking flaps. Pick up the 1/6th scale Batmobile collectible now for your Bat collections now."

Specifications

Product Code: MMS596

Product Name: Batmobile

Height: Refer to detail

Points of Articulations: 5

Special Features: Highly-accurate paint application on the interior and mechanical design. Rotatable rubber tires

The 1/6th scale Batmobile Collectible Vehicle specially features:

Authentically and detailed Batmobile in Batman Begins

Highly-accurate paint application on the interior and mechanical design

Approximately 73cm L x 46cm W x 27cm H

10 LED light-up points throughout body of the vehicle (white light, battery operated)

Detailed cockpit/ roof opening panel structure

Articulated breaking flaps

Rotatable rubber tires

Sized to fit with 1/6th scale Batman Collectible Figure