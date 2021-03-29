Batman Returns to 2005 As Hot Toys Debuts New Batman Begin Figure

Hot Toys is giving Batman fans a real treat as they revisit the 2005 film Batman Begins with their newest 1/6 scale figure. Return to where it all began as Christian Bale is back as the Dark Knight with this magnificent figure release. Hot Toys capture the on-screen appearance of this version of the bat with high amounts of detail and accessories. The figure will include two head sculpts; one will be masked and will have three interchangeable lower face parts. The other sculpt will be an unmasked Bruce Wayne head that will have feature high amounts of detail and likeness to Christian Bale.

As for accessories, Batman will come with his usual set of equipment with batarangs and a bomb. Fans will be able to show off Bruce in his early stages of the Dark Knight as the cape is removable as he will include a balaclava and a full set of climbing gear with a belt. The Batman fun does not end there either, as it does look like Hot Toys will be releasing their first-ever 1/6 scale vehicle with the Batmobile Tumbler. The bat will be able to go inside the Tumbler, making this set a truly unique Batman Begins collectible. The 1/6th scale figure will be priced at $255 and is set to release between July – September 2022. Pre-orders are already live and can be found here; stay tuned for more info on the Begins Batmobile to really expand your collection.

I won't kill you, but I don't have to save you.

"Batman Begins – 1/6th scale Batman Collectible Figure – "It's not who I am underneath, but what I do that defines me." – Batman. In the wake of his parents' murders, disillusioned heir Bruce Wayne travels the world seeking the means to fight injustice and turn fear against those who prey on the fearful. With the help of his trusted allies, Wayne returns to Gotham City, assumes a new persona along with a prototype armored suit and an array of high-tech weaponry to fight the crimes in the decaying city."

"Directed by Christopher Nolan, the Dark Knight trilogy has become a timeless classic for Batman fans worldwide, and today Hot Toys is pleased to present the 1/6th scale Batman collectible figure from Batman Begins as an exclusive item, available only in selected markets! The highly-detailed figure is skillfully crafted based on the screen appearance of Batman in the movie, featuring a head sculpt of Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne with amazing likeness; a masked head sculpt with 3 interchangeable lower faces of different expressions; newly developed specialized body; finely tailored Batsuit and cape attached; detail recreations of Batman's signature gadgets and weapons including Batarangs, a bomb, climbing harness, balaclava, communicator and a figure base. Expand your Bat collection with the masked crusader figure today!"

Specifications

Product Code: MMS595

Product Name: Batman

Height: Approximately 32 cm tall

Points of Articulations: 30

Special Features: Newly developed body naturally portrays Batman's muscular physique, finely tailored Batsuit

The 1/6th scale Batman Collectible Figure specially features:

Authentic and detailed likeness of Batman/ Bruce Wayne in Batman Begins

One (1) head sculpt of Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne in the movie with accurate facial expression, detailed wrinkles and skin texture

One (1) interchangeable Batman masked head with three (3) interchangeable lower part of faces capturing Christian Bale's facial expressions

Newly developed body with 30 points of articulations naturally portrays Batman's muscular physique

Approximately 32 cm tall

Six (6) pieces of interchangeable gloved hands including: One (1) pair of relaxed hands One (1) pair of fists One (1) right hand for holding Batarang One (1) left hand for holding bomb

Each piece of head sculpt is specially hand-painted

Costume :

One (1) finely tailored Batsuit

One (1) black colored cape (embedded with bendable wire)

One (1) utility belt with buckle

One (1) interchangeable fully equipped utility belt with buckle

One (1) pair of forearm gauntlets

One (1) pair of black-color boots

Weapons:

Two (2) Batarangs on belt clip (removable)

One (1) bomb

Accessories:

One (1) set of full gear climbing harness and belt

One (1) balaclava

One (1) all-in-one communicator and palmtop computer

Specially designed figure stand with character nameplate