Batman Beyond Gets His Own Batmobile Gold Label from McFarlane Toys

Step into the growing DC Multiverse with McFarlane Toys and their new Batman Beyond and Batmobile Gold Label set has landed

Article Summary Explore futuristic Gotham with Batman Beyond's iconic flying Batmobile from McFarlane Toys.

New DC Multiverse Gold Label Batmobile set includes a 7” Batman Beyond figure and vehicle display base.

Exclusive Walmart Collector Con release priced at $99.99, featuring Batmobile lights and sound.

Figures boast detailed design, adjustable wings, and collectible art with character biography.

Batman Beyond, set in a futuristic Gotham, debuted back in 1999 as an animated WB series. His popularity would later expand him into the world of DC Comics. Terry McGinnis was a normal high school student who ended up taking up the mantle of Batman under the guidance of Bruce Wayne himself. This series is set 40 years after Batman's retirement, with Terry taking on a generation of criminals in a more high-tech era. Terry's signature vehicle is the flying Batmobile, a sleek, black aircraft designed for speed and combat. However, unlike previous Batmobiles, which were ground-based, this one takes to the skies, capturing this new futuristic era, and now McFarlane Toys is bringing it to life.

That is right a new DC Multiverse Gold Label Batmobile set has arrived for the Walmart Collector Con. The new Batman Beyond figure returns with a new design, along with the Batmobile, which features lights and sound. The vehicle can hold one 7" DC Multiverse figure and come with a levitation display base to capture its floating design. This Walmart Exclusive release is priced at $99.99, it is already up on the Walmart Collector Con site for pre-order.

DC Multiverse Gold Label Batman Beyond & Batmobile

"Terry McGinnis was just an ordinary teenager, until his father was mysteriously killed. Suspecting foul play, Terry meets an older, bitter Bruce Wayne and learns a secret hidden for decades. When Bruce refuses to help, Terry steals and dons a high-tech, tricked-out Bat-suit in a quest to avenge his father's death as Batman!"





Incredibly detailed 7" scale vehicle and Batman Beyond figure based on the BATMAN BEYOND

Includes vehicle stand, Batman Beyond features adjustable wings, extra hands and collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back

Batmobile features lights and sound and include Batman action figure

Vehicle requires 3 AAA Batteries not included.

