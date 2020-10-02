McFarlane Toys Reveals Exclusive Batman: Arkham Asylum 2-Pack

The McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse variants continue as they unveil a spacial Arkham Asylum 2-pack for Walmart Con. This special two-pack will feature both video game appearances from Batman: Arkham Asylum with a new deco. Both of these figures have been released before but this time these two are duking it out. Batman will now be featured with dirt and what seems to be Titan serum deco on his costume. The same goes for Joker with added green to his mouth, arms, and upper body of his suit. This deco does not do much except show off the two going toe to toe but Arkham Asylum fans will not want to miss out on this. McFarlane Toys has released this special pack as a Walmart exclusive and will be priced at $39.99. The Batman set is expected to release in November 2020 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Do not miss out on some of the other exclusive McFarlane Toys exclusives also coming soon exclusively to Walmart Con like the exclusive Todd McFarlane Batman.

"When his parents were gunned down in front of him, young Bruce Wayne™ resolved to rid Gotham City™ of the criminal element that took their lives. He trained extensively to achieve mental and physical perfection, in addition to mastering martial arts, detective techniques, and criminal psychology. Dressing as a bat to prey on criminals' fears, Batman™ fights crime with the aid of specialized gadgets and vehicles, operating out of his secretive Batcave™ below Wayne Manor. An insanely homicidal Super-Villain, The Joker™'s white skin, green hair, and blood-red lips belie the chaotic nature underlying his cartoonish appearance. The self-styled Clown Prince of Crime has no superpowers, beyond a capacity for incredible violence and a skill at creating deadly mayhem. He frequently concocts elaborate schemes to entrap his arch nemesis, Batman™DC GAMING MULTIPACK – ARKHAM ASYLUM BATMAN VS. ARKHAM ASYLUM JOKER."