Hasbro Debuts New Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Cal Kestis (Officer) Figure

Become one with the Force as Hasbro is back from a galaxy far, far away with even more Vintage Collection Star Wars figures

Article Summary New Hasbro Cal Kestis figure from Star Wars Jedi: Survivor with undercover attire.

Figure set includes blue lightsaber, hilt, and BD-1 droid with special paint.

Pre-orders for the Imperial Officer Disguise Cal open on 4/23 at Hasbro Pulse.

Vintage Collection item with high-quality Kenner-style packaging, available Summer 2024.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor fans are in for a treat as a new The Vintage Collection Cal Kestis is on the way. Hasbro has finally debuted a brand new video game inspired figure as Cal Kestis disguises himself as an Imperial Officer. Replay and now collect this infamous level of Jedi: Survivor in great detail with this new release. Cal will feature a new disguised look and will come with a blue lightsaber and a lightsaber hilt, and BD-1 is also tagging along with a new undercover paint job. This is a fun new Star Wars release that features a brand new card back and will be a slick new figure for any intergalactic gamer to bring home. Oddly enough, there are not a lot of Cal Kestis figures out there, but there are a lot of figures featuring the enemies from both Star Wars Jedi games. Pre-orders for Imperial Officer Disguise Cal are set to arrive today (4/23) at 1 PM EST on Fan Channel sites like Hasbro Pulse for $16.99. Be on the lookout for more Fan Channel exclusive drops like The Vintage Collection Mandalorian Judge from The Mandalorian.

Infiltrate Imperial Ranks with Star Wars: The Vintage Collection

" THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CAL KESTIS (IMPERIAL OFFICER DISGUISE) – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Summer 2024). No longer a Padawan, Cal has grown into a powerful Jedi warrior. Carrying the memories and expectations of the Jedi Order with him, his crusade against the Empire has only become more perilous."

"Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CAL KESTIS (IMPERIAL OFFICER DISGUISE) figure (VC #320) inspired by the character's appearance in STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes Cal Kestis figure, BD-1 droid figure and 3 entertainment-inspired accessories including Lightsaber, unlit Lightsaber hilt and blaster accessory."

