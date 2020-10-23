Batman Begins His Knightfall in New MAFEX Figure From Medicom

Coming out of the 1993-1994 DC Comics Batman storyline Knightfall a new caped crusader has arrived in Gotham. After Bruce Wayne suffers a broken bat from the chaos of Bane a new character emerges to take on the bat mantle. Jean-Paul Valley also is known as Azrael becomes the new darker version of Batman with his own version of the batsuit. Medicom is bringing this Batman back as they announce their newest MAFEX figure. Standing roughly 6.3 inches, Azrael Batman is fully detailed, fully articulated, and packed with a nice assortment of accessories. He will include 2 different head sculpts one of which features an unmakes version showing Jean-Paul underneath the mask. On top of that, he will get interchangeable hands, grappling hook, and will feature a wired cape that is perfect for posing. Batman is ready to make Gotham's streets flow red with his new brutal tactics and will be a fun collectible for any bat cave.

The Batman: Knightfall story line is iconic and it introduces two major players in the dark knight's circle. Bane and Azrael are still mentioned to date and this batsuit is pretty amazing. The Knightfall MAFEX No.144 Azrael Batman is priced at $104.99. He is set to reign supreme in Gotham once again in October 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"Based on the Knightfall storyline from DC Comics, this MAFEX Azrael Batman is a fully articulated figure with several features and accessories. Batman features a poseable wired fabric cape and 2 head portraits."