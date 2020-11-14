Batman: Last Knight on Earth Figures Revealed By McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys has finally released pictures for one of their upcoming waves of DC Multiverse figures. This wave is specifically dedicated to the DC Comics Black Label series Batman: The Last Knight on Earth from Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo. If you're not familiar with the mini-series is takes place roughly twenty years in a dystopian future where Batman, aka Bruce Wayne, wakes up in Arkham Asylum. He is told the legend of the Batman is nothing more than his insanity take hold of him. Batman must overcome the forces at hand to unravel the truth, and taking on this journey makes him come in contact with some new and familiar DC Comics faces. McFarlane Toys is bringing some of these faces to life in this DC Multiverse figure. This wave is a Build-A-Figure wave that will allow collectors to build the massive Batman villain Bane, as he is seen in The Last Knight on Earth comic.

DC Comics fans will be getting Batman in his Arkham Asylum along with Joker's head, as seen on the cover of the comic book. We will also be getting the mysterious Omega, who has a similar look to the bat; who could it be? Dystopian Wonder Woman will be making an appearance too, which is strange as her normal comic book appearance still has yet to bless the McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse line. Last but not least is apocalyptic Scarecrow in all of his creepy glory and will be able to ride on Bane when he is built. Bane is supposed to be McFarlane Toys' largest DC Multiverse figure to date to he will be a sight to behold when fully assembled. The Batman: The Last Knight on Earth is an exceptional read, and these figures will make great additions to fans of the series. Pre-orders are not live just yet but should go up this month, and fans can find all of the most recent DC Multiverse figures located here.