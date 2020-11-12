Batman Returns Catwoman Lounges Around in New Tweeterhead Statue

Sideshow Collectibles and Tweeterhead have unveiled their newest combines statue from Tim Burton's Batman Returns. Catwoman is getting her very own 1/4 Scale Maquette Statue is packed with high amounts of detail and brings back that iconic take of the character. The statue shows off Catwoman relaxing on a statue base that is seemingly based on the Shreck's Department Store, as seen in the film. The Batman Returns statue is no sale feat either as she measures roughly 20″ long. Catwoman's stitched and latex styled costume comes to life in this statue and will be a great piece for any fan. Sideshow Collectibles is also offering an exclusive edition that shows off Selina Kyle's cat, Miss Kitty. Not much of a difference between the two, so that will just come down to the collector's preference.

Batman Returns is a classic bat-flick that shows more on-screen time of the caped crusader. New on-screen performance shows off some live-action DC Comics characters with another portrayal of Catwoman. This seductive cat showed off a new costume design and sass that really stuck with fans, so this statue will only help show their love for her. The Batman Returns Catwoman 1/4 Scale Maquette from Tweeterhead is set to release between November 2021 and January 2022. Both versions of the statue will be priced at $585 and can be found located here.

"Tweeterhead and Sideshow present the Catwoman 1:4 Scale Maquette, inspired by her iconic appearance in Batman Returns. The Catwoman 1:4 Scale Maquette measures 13.5" tall and 20" long as Selina Kyle reclines luxuriously on a Gotham City rooftop alongside the logo for Shreck's Department Store. The stonelike feline fixture grins down at the streets below while Catwoman lies in wait for Batman, hiding her signature bullwhip behind her back, ready to spring into action."

The fully sculpted Catwoman 1:4 Scale Maquette is a meticulous and faithful recreation of Michelle Pfeiffer's unforgettable movie costume, detailed down to the accurate stitching and unique claw weapons on her fingertips based on actual reference from the film props. Her black catsuit features a glossy paint application to mimic the material appearance of the cinematic outfit and has sculpted lacing on the waist cincher and knee-high boots. Finished with a sultry portrait beneath her cowl, this incredibly authentic Catwoman collectible by Tweeterhead captures all the allure and danger of everyone's favorite feline femme fatale.

"The Exclusive Edition of the Catwoman 1:4 Scale Maquette includes Miss Kitty, a black cat proximity accessory to place on the base of the statue. Bring some additional feline flair to your Batman display with this exclusive display option. Batman fans, don't miss your chance to sink your claws into the Catwoman 1:4 Scale Maquette by Tweeterhead today."