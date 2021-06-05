Batman Returns Gets A New Deluxe Statue From Iron Studios

The hype of Michael Keaton's Batman starts to grow once again as DC Comics fans prepare for his return in the upcoming The Flash film. Iron Studios remembers his greatness as well as they reveal their newest deluxe statue with Batman Returns. Posed on top of the Bat-signal, the Caped Crusader looks over the city he wants to protect with a faithfully recreated design from the film. Standing 13.3 inches tall, the statue will feature high amounts of detail, will be hand-painted, and a perfect companion piece to other Batman Returns statues like Penguin and Catwoman. The Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 Batman Returns Statue from Iron Studios is priced at a mighty $179.99. The statue is set to be released between July – September 2022, and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here.

"Iron Studios presents Tim Burton's, Dark Knight! – A concrete totem-shaped base, surrounded by gargoyles shaped like Chimeras, serves as a platform for one of Gotham's most striking symbols, the Bat-signal, which is a powerful spotlight used by law enforcement officers led by the admirable Commissioner Jim Gordon. The Bat sign is used to summon Gotham City's most dedicated defender. With his symbol reflected in the skies, the Dark Knight answers the call and scales the artifact, hidden by the shadows of his dense black cape that surrounds his body, like the great wings of a bat, symbol of his identity and cause."

"Thus, Iron Studios proudly presents its statue "Batman Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 – Batman Returns – Iron Studios", inspired by the classic 1992 version directed by Tim Burton, who once again brought the Dark Knight to the big screen, starting his first film franchise. Batman is added to the list alongside the already announced statues "Penguin – Batman Returns – Art Scale 1/10" and "Catwoman – Batman Returns – Art Scale 1/10" by Iron Studios, forming the trio of main characters in the line derived from this iconic version of the Dark Knight. A hit with fans and critics, the film was nominated for two Academy Awards: Best Visual Effects and Best Makeup."

Batman Deluxe Art Scale 1/10 – Batman Returns Features: