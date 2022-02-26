Batman: The Animated Series Joker and Harley Come to Iron Studios

Joker and Harley Quinn are up to no good once again as Iron Studios reveals their newest 1/10 Art Scale statues. Coming to us from the hit show Batman: The Animated Series, this crime couple is loaded with color and detail. Iron Studios captures that beloved animated style perfectly with these statues and fans will appreciate it. Both Joker and Harley Quinn Batman: The Animated Series statues are sold separately and will connect with their lovely counterpart to create a truly amazing piece. From Joker's grin and cards to Harley and her mallet, this explosive bomb rigged Art Scale statue will be a nice addition to any Batman collection. It is statues like that really make Iron Studios stand out, and each pre-order kicks off with the 8" Joker statue right here for $139.99. Be on the lookout for Harley Quinn pre-orders and be sure to check out some of the other incredible new statue releases as well.

"Holding one of the razor-sharp playing cards between the fingers of his right hand, with the representation of the suit that originated his name, the Clown Prince of Crime with his wide smile and dark eyes with the yellow sclera, presents himself on a technological pedestal leaning on his left leg on a mysterious "Jack-in-the-box", an old toy in the shape of a box with a crank, that when turned plays a melody and revels a surprise figure in the end, in this case, almost always lethal. Wearing his classic purple tailcoat with an orange shirt and green bowtie, with his inseparable Acid Flower stick to his lapel, Iron Studios present their statue "Joker – Batman The Animated Series – Art Scale 1/10", presenting the stylized classic version created by illustrator, animator, and writer Bruce Timm, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Dark Knight's iconic animated series from 1992, that originated what is today called the DC Animated Universe."

"Leaning on her big wooden hammer, a weapon she uses with extreme ability despite its heavy appearance, Gotham's Maid of Mischief poses on her right leg with the grace of a ballerina, thanks to her skills as an acrobat and gymnast. On a technological pedestal, with a Blasting Machine (an electric current portable explosive's detonator) by her side, wearing her original black and red costume, patterned with diamonds just like in the deck's suit, with the characteristics of a court buffoon of her boss and boyfriend, Iron Studios bring the statue "Harley Quinn – Batman The Animated Series – Art Scale 1/10" with the classic villain in her original conception by illustrator, animator, and writer Bruce Timm, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Dark Knight's iconic animated series from 1992, that originated what is called today the DC Animated Universe."