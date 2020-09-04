Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Street Diorama from NECA Dropping Today

NECA has been bringing some heat with their amazing line of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures lately. These hot ticket items have pretty much sold out instantly in Target stores and are a scalpers dream. One of the more popular figure packs being released is the Animated TMNT figures. These figures are packed with accessories and animated deco that takes collectors back to retro times. NECA has now announced that they will exclusively be releasing a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cartoon Series 7″ Scale Street Diorama. This diorama is a simple repaint of their previous diorama's and it still measures 2' tall and 18" wide. The TMNT diorama will feature a day and night city backdrop, fire hydrant, manhole cover, billboard, antenna tower, and other neat decorations like posters. NECA fans will not want to miss this drop as it will greatly enhance any TMNT display.

NECA is making sure that this diorama set is getting into the fans of the collectors with another online drop. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cartoon Series 7″ Scale Street Diorama pre-orders will stay live for one week at TheNecaStore.com. The set will be priced at $150 and will be a must-have collectible for any fan of these turtles. Make sure you get your pre-orders in during that week as third party prices will not be collector friendly.

"The second drop as part of tomorrow's online EXCLUSIVE pre-sale through thenecastore.com is the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Cartoon) – TMNT Cartoon Street Scene Diorama! Take your TMNT collection to the next level with this incredible diorama piece! Create amazing scenes from the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon with this huge Street Scene Diorama with all new cartoon specific deco, sized to work with most action figures from 6 to 9 inches tall."

"At over 2 feet wide, over 18 inches tall, and over a foot deep, it's massive enough to display more than 30 figures at once! The three levels offer multiple display options, plus it has clear window panels and a full color illustrated cardboard backdrop that is reversible for both day and night scenes. Place your figures right in the TMNT cartoon universe with newly tooled accessories that include; a manhole cover, fire hydrant, antenna tower, and billboard that allows for interchangeable artwork. Also includes an assortment of cartoon specific paper goods such as movie posters, wanted posters, and more allowing you to decorate and customize the look of your diorama."