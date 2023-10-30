Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: disney, iron studios, peter pan

Return to Neverland with Peter Pan, Hook, and Iron Studios for D100

Get ready to expand your growing collection as Iron Studios is back with new 1/10 Art Scale statues like Peter Pan

Article Summary Iron Studios presents a new Peter Pan vs Captain Hook statue for Disney's 100th anniversary.

The statue, priced at $799.99, is 16.7" tall and features and action sequence between the two.

It's captured in animated style, loaded with action, adventure and magic of Neverland.

The statue commemorates the classic rivalry between the boy hero and vengeful pirate.

Peter Pan is a beloved classic animated Disney film that was released back in 1953. Peter and his adventures are based on the play and novel by J.M. Barrie. The movie tells the stories of Peter Pan, a young boy who never grows up, and his adventures in the magical world of Neverland. He has his own sidekicks, with a fairy named Tinker Bell and a group of other children also found on Neverland that call themselves the Lost Boys. They have ongoing battles with legendary Captain Hook and his band of pirates, who are always getting in their way. Iron Studios has captured the magic of Disney once again with their latest D100 statue featuring the return to Neverland. It is Peter Pan vs Captain Hook with this impressive 16.7" tall statue that also features Smee and the Tick Tock Crocodile. This glorious Disney statue captures their animated style just right, and the entire piece is loaded with action, adventure, and magic. Fans can find this statue right here for $799.99, with a Q3 2024 release, and pre-orders are live right here.

Peter Pan vs. Hook Deluxe Statue – Disney 100th

"Facing the sword of the old captain with his small dagger, which he wields with great dexterity, the boy with reddish hair, thick eyebrows, brown eyes, and pointy elf-like ears, wearing a short-sleeved green tunic, olive green trousers, and sienna moccasin shoes, flies next to his small fairy friend Tinker Bell, not only dueling with the pirate with long black hair, thin mustache, and red coat, but also having fun in the fight with his rival, because, when you never grow up, life is nothing more than fun, whim, and adventure."

"Underneath his feet, the one-handed villain balances in the bow of his ship, the Jolly Roger, while his loyal boatswain Mr. Smee gets desperate when he sees his treasure chest in the sea and his doubloon coins scattered and being taken away by the waves, waves that bring the fearsome crocodile Tick-Tock closer to the vessel. Expanding even further their collection of statues celebrating Disney's 100th anniversary, Iron Studios presents the statue "Peter Pan Vs Hook Deluxe – – Disney Classics 100 Years – Art Scale 1/10", with the classic battle between the boy hero who wouldn't grow up against the vengeful mean pirate."

