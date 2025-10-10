Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends

Marvel Comics Phantom Rider Rides into Hasbro's Marvel Legends

New York Comic Con is upon us and Hasbro has revealed some new Marvel Legends figures right from the pages of the comics

Article Summary Marvel Comics' classic Phantom Rider joins Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Build-a-Figure action figure wave.

Carter Slade, the original Ghost Rider, is back in his iconic white costume from the legendary comic run.

The 6-inch Phantom Rider figure includes five accessories, premium articulation, and a Build-A-Figure piece.

Pre-orders open for the Phantom Rider and more Marvel Legends, including Warbow, Enchantress, and WWII Logan.

The Phantom Rider is a classic Marvel Comics character that was originally introduced as the Ghost Rider in Ghost Rider #1 (1967). Set in the Old West, he was created by writer Gary Friedrich and artist Dick Ayers. The first Phantom Rider was Carter Slade, a schoolteacher who became a masked vigilante after witnessing injustice. He wears a glowing white costume, rides a white horse named Banshee, and takes on the outlaws of the Old West with guns and supernatural powers. He was later renamed the Phantom Rider after the arrival of Johnny Blaze, taking the mantle of the Ghost Rider in Marvel Spotlight #5.

The Phantom Rider now lives on as Hasbro unveils its newest Marvel Legends Build-a-Figure wave. Carter Slade is back in his sleek all-white outfit with a cape and cowboy hat and comes with two revolvers. Justice to the Wild West is set to arrive in the late Fall 2025 as pre-orders for the Marvel Legends Phantom Rider debut today (10/10) on Hasbro Pulse for $27.99. Be on the lookout for more iconic Marvel Comics figures in this wave, including Warbow, Enchantress, and even WWII Logan.

The Phantom Rider Rides Into Marvel Legends

"Schoolteacher Carter Slade ran afoul of a wealthy land baron and chose to don a ghostly white costume to mete out justice as the Phantom Rider, Spirit of Vengeance in the Old West. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Phantom Rider! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Ghost Rider and Avengers comics."

"The Phantom Rider action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 5 accessories and 1 Executioner Build-A-Figure piece, including 3 alternate hands, and 2 weapon accessories. Reimagine Marvel comics-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

