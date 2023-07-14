Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Batman Who Laughs Limited 3,000 Sketch Edition Revealed by McFarlane

The limited edition fun at McFarlane Toys is not over as even more DC Comics figures are on the way and limited to 3,000 pieces

The Batman Who Laughs is coming to San Diego Comic Con 2023 with a brand new figure from McFarlane Toys. It looks like McFarlane has more exclusives up his sleeve, and the one from the Dark Multiverse is one of them. The Batman Who Laughs Sketch Edition will be limited to 3,000 pieces and kicks off a new line of DC Multiverse figures. He will feature a black and white deco with a Certificate of Authenticity, cards, a themed base, and two scythes. New windowed white packaging is also featured here, making this already unique figure stand out more. Oddly enough, he will be offered right at SDCC first (DC Booth #4645), with leftovers going to Entertainment Earth. Batman fans can see that pre-orders are already live right here, so take a chance today.

The Dark Multiverse Comes to SDCC with McFarlane Toys

"Born from nightmares of the Dark Multiverse, The Batman Who Laughs is a hybrid version of Batman and The Joker from Earth-22. This twisted version of Batman was created when nanotoxins from The Joker's heart were released into Bruce Wayne's bloodstream, causing the Dark Knight's perfect mind to merge with the warped psyche of the Clown Prince of Crime. He soon became part of an attempt to plunge the entire Multiverse into ultraviolence, chaos, and utter darkness. After being initially defeated, the Batman Who Laughs managed to survive and remains a threat to the greatest heroes of the Multiverse!"

Comes with a knife, sickle, display base, and art card stand.

An exclusive art card featuring a sketch of The Batman Who Laughs on one side and a numbered certificate of authenticity on the other.

Entertainment Earth Exclusive

Strong contrasts between light and dark, this striking rendition of the twisted Dark Knight is showcased in deluxe window-box packaging

Limited to 3,000 pieces

