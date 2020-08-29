Batman Returns to 1972 with New XM Studios Statue

XM Studios is taking fans back to 1972 with their next DC Comics statue featuring Batman. Celebrating 80 years of the caped crusader, this 1:6 scale statue features a homage to the cover of Batman #241. The Caped Crusader is shown in one of his classic costumes black and light gray colors with the yellow coloring around the bat symbol. The hand-crafted and hand-painted statue has him standing and the rooftops in Gotham. The detail on this statue is nothing but spectacular and this will be one statue that batfans will not want to miss out on.

XM Studios really brings their statues to life and this is one of the ones that come to life. It is always a pleasure getting a 3D rendering of classic comic books covers and this homage to #241 is one for the books. Fans and collectors of the dark knight will defiantly want this in their bat cave. The DC Comics #241 Batman 1972 Statue from XM Studios is priced at roughly $463. This statue will not surpass 499 pieces and it will be made-to-order. Make sure you get your orders in before it is capped off and fans who pre-order early will get a special Batman displayed plaque. Pre-orders for him are already live and fans will be able to find him located here.

"XM Studios is excited to present our next 1:6 DC Premium Collectibles DC statue, Batman 1972! Immortalized in amazingly detailed 1:6 scale cold-cast porcelain, each painstakingly handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the famous XM quality finish. The Batman 1:6 iconic cover art is a new XM line where we release 1:6 Batman statues based on iconic comic book covers from the Batman's storied history. To celebrate 80 years of the world's greatest detective, we are rolling out this Batman 1972 sculpt, inspired by the cover art for Batman Vol. 1 #241 published in 1972. Pre-Order before Wednesday, 26 Aug, 12noon SGT (UTC+8) to receive a collectible Display Plaque of the featured character as your early bird pre-order gift!"

Each painstakingly handcrafted statue is individually hand-painted with the highest possible quality finish.

ES: MTO (Max 499)

Artists:

Fabiano Carlos Coelho (Sculpt)

XM Studios Design and Development Team