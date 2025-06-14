Posted in: Collectibles, Hiya Toys | Tagged: godzilla, hiya toys

Battle Damaged King Ghoidorah Takes On Godzilla with New Hiya Toys

A new Exquisite Basic Series Battle Damaged Version figure from the 1991 Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah arrives from Hiya

Article Summary Hiya Toys unveils a battle-damaged King Ghidorah figure from 1991's Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah

This King Ghidorah collectible stands 13 inches tall with an 18.5-inch wingspan and torn, scorched details

Unique features include a severable head, damaged wings, and movie-accurate deco for serious collectors

Pre-orders are open now for $100, with the figure scheduled to release in Q1 2026

The 1991 version of King Ghidorah, especially in his battle-damaged form, is one of the most iconic kaiju appearances in the Godzilla franchise. Featured in Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah, this three-headed terror from the future comes armed with gravity beams, titanic wings, and an undying will to destroy. Hiya Toys is now back with a new figure for their ongoing Godzilla Exquisite Basic Series. King Ghidorah's battle-damaged version is complete with torn wings, scorched-brown deco, and a head that can be severed.

This beauty comes in at 13" tall and has a massive 18.5" wide wingspan, making it a true terror of any ongoing Godzilla collection. Hiya Toys continues to blow these Toho Godzilla figures out of the water, and this battle-damaged King Ghidorah will be fun for fans who missed the previous release. Collectors can pre-order this new HIYA Exquisite Basic Series right now online for $100, and the he is set to arrive in Q1 2026.

Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah (Battle Damaged Version) (1991)

"Now King Ghidorah Battle Damaged Version. (1991) from Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah (1991) joins Hiyatoys EXQUISITE BASIC Series! Following the previous film 《Godzilla vs. Biollante》, this 18th installment in the series is once again directed by Kazuki Ōmori with special effects by Koichi Kawakita. In 1992, a UFO carrying people from the 23rd century appears over Tokyo."

"They claim that Japan will be devastated in the future due to nuclear contamination caused by Godzilla's destruction of nuclear power plants. They have come to rewrite history and save the Japanese. In response, the Japanese government launches a time-travel mission to the era before a dinosaur transforms into Godzilla, aiming to erase Godzilla from history. The mission seems to succeed… but King Ghidorah reappears, and an intense battle ensues."

