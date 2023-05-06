Beast Kingdom Brings Back Toy Story Dynamic Action Buzz Lightyear Beast Kingdom is taking a trip back to Andy’s Room once again as they unveil the return of Dynamic 8ction Figures from Toy Story

After all this time, the infamous dynamic duo of Toy Story is back, thanks to Beast Kingdom. Some Dynamic 8ction Heroes are back, including the return of Buzz Lightyear in all of his toy glory. Standing at 7" tall, this Space Ranger is ready for a new adventure with 20 points of articulation and plenty of swappable parts. Beast Kingdom has included three swappable face plates, three pairs of hands, and detachable wings. This figure is packed with detail from the Toy Story film, and he is priced at only $59.99. Beast Kingdom is also releasing a companion Woody DAH figure, which can be found right here. This figure was previously released in Sumer 2020, so it is unclear what the differences will be. The announcement can be seen here, and the product page is found here, ready for purchase. To Infinity and Beyond.

Build Up Your Toy Story Collection with Buzz Lightyear

''To Infinity & Beyond, Buzz Lightyear says as he makes his first jump into Andy's busy room, showing his new friends that he is a real 'Space Ranger' sent from Star Command, and of course to Woody's bemusement he succeeds! Beast Kingdom warmly presents the first in the range of highly realistic Disney characters, continuing the Dynamic 8ction Heroes line of highly detailed figures. The DAH-015: Toy Story Buzz Lightyear action figure is a fully articulable Toy Story re-creation of the honorable and steadfast character."

"A fan favorite, for over 20 years, Buzz still looks as dashing and committed to protecting his friends as ever. Take flight with a set of detachable wings and replicable flying gesture hands, giving Buzz the confidence, he needs to successfully complete his mission. Need to defeat the evil arch nemesis and on / off farther Zorg? Fear not Space Cadets, the replaceable fists allow Buzz to get deep into the action, and with three replaceable faces, you can enjoy all of his moods from happy to super serious!"

At 7inches tall and with up 20 point of articulation, even in the toes, the DAH-015 is the perfect size for serious collectors looking recreate, with accuracy some of Toy Story's amazing moments. So don't miss your chance on taking Buzz and the DAH Woody home together and have your very own set of 'Toy Stories'!

" DAH-015 Toy Story Buzz Lightyear "

Accessories include: