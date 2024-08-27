Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged:

Beast Kingdom Debuts New Marvel Deadpool & Wolverine Minis Series

A new Mini Egg Attack collection has arrived as Beast Kingdom has unveiled their latest Deadpool collection capturing antics from the film

Article Summary Beast Kingdom unveils 3-inch Mini Egg Attack figures for Deadpool & Wolverine from the 2024 film.

Six unique chibi figures including Proposal Deadpool, Binge-watching Deadpool, and Deadpool with Dogpool.

Special hidden edition features unmasked Handsome Wolverine among other joyful Deadpool variations.

Pre-order the set for $89.99, releasing in March 2025; playful designs make it a must-have collection.

The multiverse awaits as the Beast Kingdom steps into the chaotic journey of Deadpool & Wolverine. This film has broken fans' minds with an incredible story that helps celebrate the legacy of the FOX X-Men Universe. From the return of Wolverine to surprise cameos and even the arrival of the Deadpool Corps, this film has it all. Beast Kingdom is giving fans a taste of that madness as they unveil their new 3-inch Mini Egg Attack series for Deadpool & Wolverine. There is a total of six delightful figures that feature unique chibi styles of Deadpool, and he is faithful Best Bub Wolverine.

This collection will consist of the Merc with a Mouth capering plenty of fun and sweet moments like proposing, binge-watching, or taking care of Babypool while watching The Lion King. Other figures feature Dogpool, and Deadpool Corps members Kidpool with Headpool. Of course, Wolverine is included in his new sweet suit, which will also have a special hidden editor with Handsome Wolverine, which removes the mask. Collectors can bring home this Deadpool madness in Mach 2025 for $89.99 for the whole set, and pre-orders are live.

Deadpool and Wolverine Mini Egg Attack Collection

"The superhero aka Marvel's savior, Deadpool, is here! In the 2024 Marvel movie "Deadpool and Wolverine," they debut together on the big screen. Beast Kingdom presents the "MEA-087 Deadpool and Wolverine Series," featuring cute chibi mini statues of Wolverine and various Deadpools from the movie, recreating iconic scenes."

Explore 7 styles:

Proposal Deadpool: "Would you marry me?" Can you resist those eyes?

Binge-watching Deadpool: Watching shows with popcorn~ Maybe Deadpool is watching you too!

Deadpool and Dogpool: Deadpool cosplays Wolverine, leaving Dogpool to chat!

Wolverine: Classic costume Wolverine looks super reliable.

Deadpool and Babypool: Deadpool holds Babypool high, making you want to sing "Hakuna Matata~"

Kidpool and Headpool: Kidpool plays ball with Headpool. Have you considered Headpool's feelings?

Special hidden edition Handsome Wolverine: Unmasked Wolverine's handsome face even smitten Deadpool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!