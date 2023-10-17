Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, disney, toy story

Beast Kingdom Debuts Toy Story Toy Brick Series Blind Box Set

The magic of the Toy Story world comes to life with Beast Kingdom as they unveil their latest Blind Box set of Mini Egg Attacks

It is time to get the gang back together as Beast Kingdom debuts its latest set of Mini Egg Attack collectibles with Toy Story. That is right, Beast Kingdom brings the adventures of the entire Toy Story franchise to life with this adorable chibi style collectibles. Eight characters are featured with Woody and Buzz, Hamm and Rex, Jessie and Bo Peep, and even some big bad like Gabby Gabby and Lotso. When the whole crew gets together, the blocks spell out "Toy Story" and feature a fun, dynamic display with all your favorite characters. These adorable little guys are packed with character and will be a fun display piece for any fans of Andy's favorite toys. The whole set of Toy Story Toy Brick Series Blind Box figures is priced at $119.99 and is set for a February 2024 release. Pre-orders are already live, and Disney Pixar fans can find the set right here through Beast Kingdom.

Toy Story Toy Brick Series Blind Box Set

"The important thing is that we stick together. —Toy Story 3. Let's all come together and enjoy the cherished characters from the wonderful world of Pixar and Disney's 'Toy Story'. The iconic characters have been captivating the young and those young at heart for decades, so what better way to celebrate than to take home a collection of 3-inch Mini Egg Attack figurines from Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand'?"

"Enjoy collecting eight iconic characters, including our favorite heroes Woody and Buzz, the super pals Hamm and Rex, the notorious duo Lotso and Gabby Gabby, along with the wonderfully charming Jessie and Bo Peep. All of the characters are reimagined in an ultra-adorable chibi design. But that's not all, included in this collection are "alphabet blocks", which were featured in Andy's room. Each block is specially adorned with the TOY STORY lettering and acts as a base for the figurines, which adds a sprinkle of fun for collectors while stacking the blocks. Make sure to collect all eight in the series and display the fun and adorable characters."

Product Features:

Reimagining of the Toy Story's most famous characters in chibi design

Original, Mini Egg Attack, stylized design

Perfectly ready for a cute display

Individually packed

Full series with a total of 8 designs

