Stan Lee Joins Beast Kingdom With New EAA Figure

Stan the Man is back as Beast Kingdom announces their new Stan Lee Egg Attack Action figure. Standing roughly 8 inches tall, the godfather of Marvel Comics is back and amazingly detailed. His clothes will be made of fabric, and collectors will be able to display him with a green sweater or dark blue jacket. Stan Lee will also come with two head sculpts, three pairs of hands, and a director's chair. Marvel Comics fans will not want to miss out on this fun and adorable collectible for your collection.

Stan Lee is an icon, and he will continue to be as Marvel Comics continues to move forward. Beast Kingdom did an amazing job capturing Stan in all of his glory, and with the interchangeable clothes, heads, and hand, he will be a real treat for collectors. The Stan Lee EAA Figure from Beast Kingdom will be priced at $79.99. He is set to release in April 2021, and fans can find pre-orders are already live and located here.

"Excelsior!!! Yes, the de facto father of all that is Marvel, Stan Lee, AKA, 'The king of guest appearances' is ready to make his own guest appearance in your own EAA collection. So let's make some space on our desks for one of the most well-regarded comic book creators in history! Beast Kingdom's Entertainment Experience Brand, launches the EAA Stan Lee, a highly articulable 6-inch action figure of the 'main-man' of Marvel himself. The highly stylized Egg Attack Action design, perfectly suites the charm and mild-mannered demeanor of Stan Lee. Using real fabrics, he is seen sporting his signature, white shirt, khaki trousers, dark blue jacket, and/or green sweater."

"Two head sculpts allows collectors to pose Stan with different expressions. Apart from the three pairs of replaceable hands, the set includes one Stan Lee characteristic hand and one director's chair for fans to enjoy one of Stan's most famous poses. Finally what Stan Lee set would be complete without his legendary oversized sunglasses! A pair he rarely took off! Make sure this set is added to your collection today, and celebrate an iconic figure in the world of the MCU and Marvel Comics! Stan Lee："I feel that if you're able to entertain people, you're doing a good thing."

Special Features

Two (2) EAA design head sculpts (Smiling / Happy)

Pair of removable sunglasses

Three (3) pairs of replaceable hands (Fist, Handshake, Open) + One Stan Lee characteristic hand gesture

Clothing: White Shirt, Green Sweater, Dark Blue Jacket, Khaki Trousers

One director's chair

Special, branded figure base with the bracket for both figures