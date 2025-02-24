Posted in: Card Games, Collectibles, Disney Lorcana, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: disney lorcana, Ravensburger

Disney Lorcana Arcazia's Island Amethyst/ Steel Starter Deck Revealed

The magic of Disney Lorcana continues from Ravensburger as they unveil their new Archazia’s Island Starter Decks for Set 7

A new Disney Lorcana series is upon up as players have navigated out of the Azurite Sea to discover Archazia's Island. We got an early look at the two Starter Decks for Set 7, including a return Agrabah as Jafar seeks power with his Amethyst and Steel deck. This impressive deck is loaded with 60 cards that will let you start off your journey into Archazia's Island in style. As expected, a nice set of Aladdin-themed cards is included here, starting with the two holographic dual-ink fusion cards with Jafar – Newley Crowned and Iago – Giant Spectral Parrot. This is the first set of Disney Lorcana cards to introduce Dual-Ink Cards, which belong to two inks that have characteristics of both. This will allow for more intricate gameplay, and this set fuses Amethyst and Steel with two more tagging along with Restoring the Crown and Giant Cobra – Ghostly Serpent.

Besides Aladdin, a nice variety of Disney films are featured in this Disney Lorcana Archazia's Island Starter Deck. This includes Moana with Te Kā, Pain and Panic from Hercules, Raya and the Last Dragon, Atlantis, and so much more. This Starter Deck does not feature any of the new franchises, though, with Archazia's Island being filled with some iconic cuddly critters from around the Disney landscape, like Bolt and The Aristocats. This is a great deck to kick off your new or ongoing journey into Disney Lorcana with Set 7, and collectors can expect Archazia's Island to hit Hobby Shops on March 7th with a wide retailer release on March 21. Players can find the entire Feathered and Feared Deck List below.

Disney Lorcana Arcazia's Island (Amethyst/ Steel) Starter Deck List

3x Giant Cobra – Ghostly Serpent

1x Iago – Giant Spectral Parrot

1x Jafar – Newly Crowned

2x Kashekim – Ancient Ruler

1x Madam Mim – Cheating Spellcaster

2x Pain – Impudent Imp

2x Panic – High-Strung Imp

3x Rajah – Ghostly Tiger

2x Tanana – Tribal Elder

2x Te Kā – Lava Monster

2x The Carpenter – Dinner Companion*

2x Treasure Guardian – Foreboding Sentry

2x A Very Merry Unbirthday*

2x Magical Maneuvers

1x Restoring the Crown

2x Amethyst Coil

2x Retrosphere*

2x Akela – Wolf Pack Elder

2x Arthur – Wart*

1x Fa Zhou – War Hero

3x Heihei – Rambling Rooster

2x Helga Sinclair – Tough as Nails

3x Jafar – Aspiring Ruler

2x King Hubert – Phillip's Father*

3x Mufasa – Respected King

1x Raya – Guidance Seeker

3x Razoul – Menacing Guard

2x Royal Guard – Bovine Protector*

2x Double Trouble

2x Training Dummy*

*Part of a previous set

