Disney Lorcana Arcazia's Island Amethyst/ Steel Starter Deck Revealed
The magic of Disney Lorcana continues from Ravensburger as they unveil their new Archazia’s Island Starter Decks for Set 7
A new Disney Lorcana series is upon up as players have navigated out of the Azurite Sea to discover Archazia's Island. We got an early look at the two Starter Decks for Set 7, including a return Agrabah as Jafar seeks power with his Amethyst and Steel deck. This impressive deck is loaded with 60 cards that will let you start off your journey into Archazia's Island in style. As expected, a nice set of Aladdin-themed cards is included here, starting with the two holographic dual-ink fusion cards with Jafar – Newley Crowned and Iago – Giant Spectral Parrot. This is the first set of Disney Lorcana cards to introduce Dual-Ink Cards, which belong to two inks that have characteristics of both. This will allow for more intricate gameplay, and this set fuses Amethyst and Steel with two more tagging along with Restoring the Crown and Giant Cobra – Ghostly Serpent.
Besides Aladdin, a nice variety of Disney films are featured in this Disney Lorcana Archazia's Island Starter Deck. This includes Moana with Te Kā, Pain and Panic from Hercules, Raya and the Last Dragon, Atlantis, and so much more. This Starter Deck does not feature any of the new franchises, though, with Archazia's Island being filled with some iconic cuddly critters from around the Disney landscape, like Bolt and The Aristocats. This is a great deck to kick off your new or ongoing journey into Disney Lorcana with Set 7, and collectors can expect Archazia's Island to hit Hobby Shops on March 7th with a wide retailer release on March 21. Players can find the entire Feathered and Feared Deck List below.
Disney Lorcana Arcazia's Island (Amethyst/ Steel) Starter Deck List
- 3x Giant Cobra – Ghostly Serpent
- 1x Iago – Giant Spectral Parrot
- 1x Jafar – Newly Crowned
- 2x Kashekim – Ancient Ruler
- 1x Madam Mim – Cheating Spellcaster
- 2x Pain – Impudent Imp
- 2x Panic – High-Strung Imp
- 3x Rajah – Ghostly Tiger
- 2x Tanana – Tribal Elder
- 2x Te Kā – Lava Monster
- 2x The Carpenter – Dinner Companion*
- 2x Treasure Guardian – Foreboding Sentry
- 2x A Very Merry Unbirthday*
- 2x Magical Maneuvers
- 1x Restoring the Crown
- 2x Amethyst Coil
- 2x Retrosphere*
- 2x Akela – Wolf Pack Elder
- 2x Arthur – Wart*
- 1x Fa Zhou – War Hero
- 3x Heihei – Rambling Rooster
- 2x Helga Sinclair – Tough as Nails
- 3x Jafar – Aspiring Ruler
- 2x King Hubert – Phillip's Father*
- 3x Mufasa – Respected King
- 1x Raya – Guidance Seeker
- 3x Razoul – Menacing Guard
- 2x Royal Guard – Bovine Protector*
- 2x Double Trouble
- 2x Training Dummy*
- *Part of a previous set