Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, marvel, spider-man

It's Spider-Man vs. Spider-Man with LEGO's Newest Marvel Mech Set

Clear some space on your shelves as a new assortment of LEGOs are on the way like the fight between two Spider-Man personas

Article Summary Spider-Man fans can now build an epic Miles Morales vs. Spider-Man 2099 battle with LEGO’s latest Marvel set.

This 135-piece LEGO Spider-Man set includes exclusive minifigures of Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099.

Miles Morales comes with a fully posable mech suit with articulated limbs and a stud-shooting blaster for action play.

The affordable set is inspired by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and launches January 1, 2026 for just $14.99.

Spider-Man (Miles Morales) and Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O'Hara) represent two of the most unique and compelling Spider-heroes across the multiverse. Each brings a distinct style, story, and perspective to the ongoing Spider-Man legacy. Miles Morales, the Spider-Man of Earth-1610 (and now Earth-616), rose to the mantle after the death of his world's Peter Parker, discovering the responsibility of his new power. Spider-Man 2099, on the other hand, comes from a dystopian future where he tackles corruption and corporate oppression, in a time when the world needed new heroes. These two are now going toe to toe with a brand-new Marvel mech set from LEGO, coming in at only 135 pieces.

These new Spider-Man set seems to be inspired by Across the Spider-Verse, with 2099 and Miles both getting minifigures for this release. However, Miles will be betting on a buildable mech suit that features articulated limbs and a stud-shooting blaster. The other prize in this set is the new 2099 minifigure, a different release from the LEGO Mystery Blind Box Spider-Verse figures. Priced at $14.99, this Spider vs. Spider set is expected to release on January 1, 2026, and can be seen on the LEGO Shop now.

LEGO Marvel – Miles Morales Mech vs. Spider-Man 2099

"Bring supersized battle action from the Marvel movies to life with Miles Morales Mech vs. Spider-Man 2099 (76337), a Super Hero building toy gift for boys and girls ages 6 years old and up. This build-and-play kids' toy will spark endless role play with a large, fully jointed mech, plus Spider-Man and Miles Morales minifigures. This LEGO® ǀ Marvel merchandise puts action from Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse into kids' hands with a highly posable mech that's designed for dynamic play."

"On the mech's arms are a detachable 3-stud shooter, web rope and razor web power blasts, ensuring non-stop battle action. The Spider-Man 2099 minifigure fights back with a hand-held laser beam. This set makes a great birthday gift idea for young Super Heroes, Marvel movie fans and collectors of Spider-Man merch. Building set contains 135 pieces.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!