Beast Kingdom Reveals 1/6th Scale Game of Thrones Iron Throne

The legendary Iron Throne comes to life and is ready to join your Game of Thrones collection with Beast Kingdom's newest release. Game of Thrones has easily dropped off the map after its controversial, rushed, and chaotic final season. The series might pick back up once again with the new original spin-off series hits HBO Max next year. Until then, Your 1/6th scale collectibles can now fight for the right to sit upon the Iron Throne with this massive 16 inch tall Game of Thrones Master Craft statue. The three is hand-sculpted, features an aged paint princess, and captures the incredible detail of each sword as seen in the throne. Set to release in Q3 of 2022, this incredible Game of Thrones collectible is limited to 3,000 pieces and while pre-orders are not live yet they will be found here.

"When You Play The Game Of Thrones, You Win Or You Die. There Is No Middle Ground." The cult classic, Game Of Thrones was one of the most well-received fantasy series in television history. Bringing to life the epic fantasy novels of 'A Song of Ice and Fire', the wildly popular books written by George R.R. Martin, the grand story is one of power struggles, warring disputes amongst families and epic battles from the depths of the seven kingdoms! Deep within all the angst and larger-than-life action stands the 'Iron Throne', a symbol of power, authority and the quest for ultimate domination!"

"Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' takes the challenge of bringing to life such an iconic and striking symbol with the release of the MC-045 Game Of Thrones Iron Throne under the Master Craft range of hand-sculpted and painted master pieces. The level of detail on display for the unique spikes, barbs and swords is exceptional. Using aging effects in the paint process allows the accuracy in the rust to really shine through. This Master Craft Iron Throne is limited to 3,000 pieces worldwide. Be sure to quickly grab this before they are sold out!"